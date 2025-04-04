Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date

Dwayne Johnson is set to take on one of his most dramatic roles yet in The Smashing Machine, an upcoming A24 biopic directed by Benny Safdie. The film, which chronicles the life of former MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr, will hit theatres on October 3, 2025. Known for his high-energy action films and blockbuster roles, Johnson’s turn as Kerr signals a major shift into intense character-driven drama.

The film will explore Mark Kerr’s rise in the no-holds-barred era of the UFC, along with his struggles with substance abuse and addiction. Emily Blunt co-stars as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s wife, while the cast also features real-life fighters such as Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk, Ryan Bader, Satoshi Ishii, and Cyborg Abreu.

Competitive Release Window

With its October 3, 2025 release, The Smashing Machine enters a crowded box office battle. It will compete against:

Paramount’s Roofman – a crime drama directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Channing Tatum.

Neon’s The Keeper – a horror film directed by Oz Perkins.

The date was previously held by Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, which is now considering a two-part release. This shift gives The Smashing Machine a better chance to stand out, especially among drama and biopic fans.

Notably, A24 has strategically placed the film away from Benny Safdie’s brother Josh Safdie’s project, Marty Supreme, which will be released on December 25, 2025. Both films are sports biopics, but their different release windows will allow A24 to avoid competition between the two.

Dwayne Johnson’s Most Dramatic Role Yet?

Since the film’s announcement in December 2024, The Smashing Machine has been described as Dwayne Johnson’s boldest and most serious acting challenge to date. Best known for high-energy action films like Fast & Furious, Black Adam, and Jumanji, Johnson’s turn as Kerr marks a departure from his usual blockbuster style.

The film delves deep into Mark Kerr’s personal demons, highlighting his painkiller addiction, struggles with mental health, and the brutal realities of professional fighting. Biopics featuring characters overcoming personal battles often perform well during awards season, and A24 is likely positioning The Smashing Machine as a potential Oscar contender.

Raw and Gritty Approach

Despite its Oscar potential, The Smashing Machine is expected to be far from traditional awards bait. Director Benny Safdie, known for his intense, raw, and chaotic filmmaking style, is likely to present Kerr’s life in an unfiltered and emotionally gripping manner.

Safdie’s past films, including Good Time and Uncut Gems (co-directed with his brother Josh), were critically acclaimed for their high-intensity storytelling and immersive realism. His work on Showtime’s The Curse also showcased his ability to explore flawed, morally complex characters.

Rather than a polished, sentimental sports biopic, The Smashing Machine is expected to be gritty, uncomfortable, and deeply authentic—a fitting approach for a story about the brutality of combat sports and personal self-destruction.

With a powerhouse performance from Dwayne Johnson, a daring directorial approach from Benny Safdie, and A24’s track record of producing unique and boundary-pushing films, The Smashing Machine is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated dramas of 2025.

While it faces stiff competition at the box office, its gripping subject matter, real-life fighter cameos, and award-season positioning could make it a major hit among critics and audiences alike. Whether it earns Johnson his first Oscar nomination remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: The Smashing Machine is a career-defining role for the former WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar.