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Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents’ Deaths as ‘Lying in Wait’ Allegation Raises Stakes

Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents Murder Lying in Wait Allegation Michele Singer Reiner Rob Reiner

Hollywood

Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents’ Deaths as ‘Lying in Wait’ Allegation Raises Stakes

“Lying in wait” generally refers to a person waiting for or concealing themselves from a victim before launching an attack. Prosecutors can use the allegation to establish an element of premeditation.
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Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he killed his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner. A new indictment adds a potentially major “lying in wait” allegation.

The murder case involving Nick Reiner has taken a dramatic new turn after a Los Angeles County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old over the deaths of his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

The indictment, returned July 20 and unsealed Wednesday, adds a special-circumstance allegation that Nick Reiner was “lying in wait” before the fatal attack. Nick Reiner entered a not guilty plea as prosecutors move the case closer to trial.

The allegation could significantly increase the stakes. Under California law, a murder conviction accompanied by a finding that the defendant killed while lying in wait can carry severe additional consequences, including potential eligibility for the death penalty. Prosecutors, however, have not said whether they intend to seek capital punishment.

Nick Reiner Faces Two Murder Counts

Rob Reiner, the celebrated filmmaker and actor behind movies including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally…, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found fatally stabbed at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Nick Reiner was arrested within hours and was subsequently charged in connection with the killings.

The newly unsealed indictment accuses him of two counts of murder and includes a special allegation involving a knife, described as a deadly weapon.

The document does not provide an explanation of what prosecutors believe happened immediately before the killings or why they allege Reiner was lying in wait.

That lack of detail is likely to keep the case under intense scrutiny.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the alleged killings as a devastating betrayal.

“This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing,” Hochman said in a statement, adding that the indictment represents a step toward trial and justice.

What Does ‘Lying in Wait’ Mean?

The phrase is particularly significant in a California murder case.

“Lying in wait” generally refers to a person waiting for or concealing themselves from a victim before launching an attack. Prosecutors can use the allegation to establish an element of premeditation.

If proven alongside a murder conviction, the allegation can expose a defendant to substantially harsher punishment.

However, the indictment itself does not establish guilt. Reiner has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors will ultimately have to prove their allegations in court.

The case has been unusually secretive. Authorities have disclosed few details about the alleged motive, while the autopsy reports remain restricted by a court order.

Grand Jury Indictment Skips Preliminary Hearing

The grand jury process allows prosecutors to present evidence privately rather than conducting a preliminary hearing in open court.

The indictment therefore represents a major procedural development while limiting the amount of evidence publicly aired before trial.

Nick Reiner is also involved in a separate legal dispute over money held in a trust established by his parents. Court filings indicate that the trust contains at least $1.5 million in assets, and Reiner has argued that access to the funds is necessary to help finance his defense.

He has sought to bring back prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson, who previously represented him before funding disagreements led to a public defender taking over.

A Hollywood Family Tragedy

The case has sent shockwaves through Hollywood because of Rob Reiner’s extraordinary career.

Rob Reiner first became famous playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, earning two Emmy Awards. He later established himself as one of Hollywood’s most successful directors.

His films included The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally….

Nick Reiner previously collaborated with his father on the 2015 film Being Charlie, drawing partly from his own experiences with addiction and homelessness.

His older brother, Jake Reiner, has publicly described the deaths and the family’s ordeal as devastating.

For now, the murder allegations remain contested, and no trial date has been announced. The new indictment nevertheless signals that one of Hollywood’s most shocking family tragedies is moving toward a courtroom showdown.

  • Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents Murder Lying in Wait Allegation Michele Singer Reiner Rob Reiner
  • Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents Murder Lying in Wait Allegation Michele Singer Reiner Rob Reiner

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