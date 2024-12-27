Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Bad Monkey, the hit comedy-drama starring Vince Vaughn, for a highly anticipated second season. The series, developed by acclaimed showrunner Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), will see a significant shift in production, moving from the sun-drenched shores of Miami and the Florida Keys to Los Angeles. This transition, aided by a $20 million California tax credit, marks a rare win for the state amidst a broader industry production exodus.

A Fresh Chapter for Andrew Yancy

Season 2 will continue to follow the misadventures of Andrew Yancy, portrayed by Vince Vaughn, a former Miami detective turned health inspector who solves bizarre murders in the Florida Keys. While the first season closely adapted Carl Hiaasen’s novel Bad Monkey, Season 2 will depart from the original plan to base the storyline on Hiaasen’s Razor Girl. Instead, the writers, led by comedy veteran Adam Sztykiel, will craft an original narrative influenced by Hiaasen’s unique blend of dark humour and Floridian chaos.

“This is an exciting opportunity to continue telling Andrew Yancy’s story in a way that remains true to Carl Hiaasen’s spirit,” said Lawrence. “Working with Vince Vaughn and this incredible cast to bring these quirky, sun-soaked tales to life has been a dream.”

Why the Move to Los Angeles?

The decision to relocate production to Los Angeles stems from practical and creative reasons. Season 1’s Miami and Florida Keys settings provided stunning backdrops and posed logistical challenges, including weather-related disruptions. Vince Vaughn, an LA native, is said to have been a driving force behind the move. While most filming will now take place in California, the production team plans to conduct pickup shoots in Florida to maintain the story’s ties to its iconic setting.

Returning Cast and New Twists

It remains unclear which cast members will return, as many of Season 1’s story arcs were resolved in the finale. However, Lawrence has hinted that fan-favourite characters who survived the first season’s twists will likely reappear. Season 1 boasted a star-studded ensemble, including L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Michelle Monaghan, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“Anybody still alive and beloved by fans will find a way to re-enter Yancy’s world,” teased Lawrence in an interview.

Bad Monkey became an instant fan-favourite upon its debut on Apple TV+, blending murder mystery with irreverent comedy and quirky characters. Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss praised the show’s unique tone and the brilliant performance by Vaughn, saying, “We can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence.”

What’s Next for Bill Lawrence?

Lawrence’s plate remains full as he juggles multiple projects, including Apple TV+’s Shrinking and a potential fourth season of Ted Lasso. His continued involvement with Bad Monkey ensures the series will retain the sharp wit and compelling storytelling that have made it a standout.

Season 2 promises to deliver more comedic chaos, unexpected twists, and a deeper dive into Yancy’s unconventional world. Fans can look forward to a new chapter of the engrossing murder mystery when Bad Monkey returns.