Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Official—and Hannah Waddingham Says It’s Like ‘Exhuming a Beloved Dog’

It’s official—Ted Lasso is returning for Season 4, and no one is more excited than Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham. The actress, best known for her unforgettable portrayal of team owner Rebecca Welton, described the emotional revival of the beloved Apple TV+ comedy with one of the most delightfully bizarre metaphors we’ve heard: “It feels like the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it—and I’m here for it.”

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of The Smurfs, Hannah Waddingham told Variety she had been “hankering” to find out what happens next for Rebecca. “She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream,” the actress added, confirming she’ll be reprising her role when filming begins soon.



The surprise renewal of Ted Lasso came earlier this year when Apple TV+ announced that Season 4 was officially in development, despite the original plan to conclude the series after its third season. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular coach and also serves as executive producer, hinted at a new emotional arc in the next installment, saying: “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look.”

While a complete cast list hasn’t been revealed yet, Hannah Waddingham’s excitement and commitment signal that key characters may be returning alongside Sudeikis. Brett Goldstein, who plays the gruff but lovable Roy Kent and serves as a writer, teased in June that the team is “working on it, and it’s good. It’s exciting to have everyone back together.”

Since its debut in 2020, Ted Lasso has become one of the most decorated comedy series of the streaming era. With 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, the show resonated with viewers worldwide for its optimism, depth, and laugh-out-loud moments. Waddingham herself won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role, further cementing her as a fan favorite.

While Rebecca Welton prepares to return to AFC Richmond, Waddingham has kept busy. She recently voiced an evil wizard in the upcoming animated feature Smurfs, which hits theaters this Friday. The project was special for personal reasons: “My daughter’s just about to turn 11, and I’m not gonna lie—I’m a pretty cool mom right now,” she said with a laugh.

Although no official release date for Ted Lasso Season 4 has been announced, fans can expect more heartfelt moments, unlikely friendships, and signature Lasso wisdom in the near future.

With Hannah Waddingham back in full force and Jason Sudeikis leading the charge, Season 4 promises to deliver the same charm and emotional punch that made Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso a global phenomenon.


