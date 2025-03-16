Ted Lasso Returns: Apple TV+ Confirms Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis

After more than a year of speculation, Ted Lasso fans can finally rejoice—Apple TV+ has officially renewed the beloved sports comedy for a fourth season. The announcement comes after co-creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis signed on to reprise his role as the endlessly optimistic football coach, Ted Lasso. This move ultimately determined the show’s future.

AFC Richmond Is Back—With a Twist

Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss expressed excitement over the renewal, stating, “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief.”

While details about Season 4 remain scarce, Jason Sudeikis recently revealed on the New Heights podcast that Ted Lasso will take on a new challenge—coaching a women’s football team. This plot twist was hinted at in the Season 3 finale when Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) suggested that AFC Richmond should start a women’s team.

Who’s Returning?

Several key cast members are expected to return along with Jason Sudeikis. Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, has already secured contracts for Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Additionally, sources indicate that Juno Temple is in talks to reprise her role as Keeley, while Brendan Hunt—who plays Coach Beard—is reportedly close to signing on as well.

Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Nobody Wants This) will join the show as an executive producer, bringing fresh creative input to the stellar team.

A Long-Awaited Announcement

Ever since Ted Lasso’s third season wrapped in May 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of its future. The show’s creative team had long stated that any continuation would depend on Jason Sudeikis’ willingness to return. Co-creator Bill Lawrence addressed the speculation in February, saying, “You will find that anybody involved with Ted Lasso will say the same thing: Our fearless leader Jason Sudeikis will talk about that when he’s ready.”

That moment has finally arrived. Jason Sudeikis himself hinted at the overarching theme of Season 4, stating, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap, in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

A Legacy of Success

Since its debut, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, winning multiple Emmy Awards and capturing the hearts of millions worldwide. According to Nielsen, season 3 was Apple TV+’s most-watched show to date and ranked as the No. 1 original streaming series in the U.S. in 2023.

As the show prepares to enter its next chapter, fans can look forward to more of the humor, heart, and inspirational leadership that made Ted Lasso a global hit.

Production is expected to begin this summer. Until then, AFC Richmond supporters must “BELIEVE” in what’s to come.