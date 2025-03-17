Connect with us

Babak Anvari Teases New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel: “You’re Going to Get Something Amazing”

Babak Anvari on Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel

Movies & Documentaries

Babak Anvari Teases New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel: “You’re Going to Get Something Amazing”

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Cloverfield franchise is returning, and fans have every reason to be excited. Babak Anvari, the filmmaker known for his work on psychological horror and thriller films, is set to direct the next instalment in the beloved sci-fi horror universe. Although details remain tightly under wraps, Anvari has assured audiences that something truly spectacular is on the way.

A Direct Sequel to the 2008 Classic?

While 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) and The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) expanded the franchise in unique ways, this upcoming project is rumoured to be a direct sequel to the original Cloverfield (2008)—the found-footage monster thriller that captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and viral marketing campaign.

At the SXSW premiere of his latest film, Hallow Road, Anvari was asked about the new Cloverfield film but remained tight-lipped about the details. “So sad that I cannot [say more] because everyone on that team is very secretive, which I understand,” he told Countdown City Geeks. “But whatever happens, just know that, hopefully, you’re going to get something amazing.”

The Team Behind the Film

Deadline first reported in December 2022 that Joe Barton would be writing the script for the upcoming film, with legendary producer J.J. Abrams at the helm under Bad Robot. Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen are also producing, while Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard are attached as executive producers.

With such a powerhouse team behind it, the project is shaping up to be a major return to form for the franchise.

Warner Bros. Teases Neew Horror Film Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan

What Made ‘Cloverfield’ a Phenomenon?

Released in 2008, Cloverfield was a game-changer in the monster movie genre. Directed by Matt Reeves and produced by J.J. Abrams, the film used a found-footage style to tell the story of six young New Yorkers caught in the middle of a massive monster attack. Starring Michael Stahl-David, Odette Yustman, T.J. Miller, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan, and Mike Vogel, the movie became a cult classic, praised for its innovative approach to storytelling and marketing.

Beyond the films, the Cloverfield universe has expanded into different formats, including a manga graphic novel titled Cloverfield/Kishin, which explored events leading up to the Chuai incident referenced in the film’s viral marketing campaign.

What Could This Sequel Explore?

Given the franchise’s unique approach to storytelling, there are countless possibilities for where Anvari’s sequel could go. Could it follow the aftermath of the original attack, providing more insight into the creature? Or will it take another unexpected turn like 10 Cloverfield Lane, focusing on human survival in a post-attack world?

While The Cloverfield Paradox received mixed reviews, it introduced the concept of parallel realities, opening the door for limitless storytelling possibilities.

A Mystery Worth the Wait

For now, fans can only speculate about what the new Cloverfield instalment will bring. But expectations are sky-high with Babak Anvari’s creative vision, J.J. Abrams’ expertise, and a stellar team of producers and writers.

One thing is certain: Cloverfield is back, and it’s going to be amazing.


Loading...