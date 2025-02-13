Bradley Cooper to Operate Camera for the First Time in New Film ‘Is This Thing On?’

Bradley Cooper is adding another skill to his impressive filmmaking resume. The actor-director, known for his work on A Star Is Born and Maestro, recently announced that he will operate a camera for the first time in his upcoming film, Is This Thing On? In addition to directing, producing, and acting in the movie, Bradley Cooper will serve as the B camera operator, showcasing his hands-on approach to filmmaking. During an interview on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, he confirmed his new role, where he excitedly shared, “I just joined the union, yeah. I’ll operate the camera, which I’m very excited about.”

While Cooper didn’t specify which union, the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) likely represents camera operators in Hollywood. He also revealed that filming will begin in two weeks and that he has already shot scenes in Chinatown.

A Meta-Hollywood Comedy with a Star-Studded Cast

Is This Thing On? is a comedy project Bradley Cooper has been involved with for some time. The film was first announced in 2023, and Cooper has since co-written the revised script with actor and comedian Will Arnett, who also leads the cast. Laura Dern is confirmed to co-star, while Emily Blunt was initially attached to the project, though her current involvement remains uncertain. Searchlight Pictures is producing the film, adding to its release anticipation.

Cooper also hinted at the movie’s premise: “I play a guy who’s an understudy actor, and he’s understudying a play called ‘The 13 Disciples.’ He’s understudying all of them. So that’s what this is about.” He described his role as a small one, playing the best friend of Will Arnett’s character.

The cast will also feature singer and actress Andra Day, known for her critically acclaimed performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

A New Perspective on Filmmaking

Bradley Cooper likened filmmaking to playing a team sport, particularly football. “Filmmaking truly, honestly, is very similar to sports—team sports, like no question,” he explained. “It’s all about creating a culture. It’s all about just the shot you’re in and not thinking about just the end of the movie.”

Drawing comparisons to football, Cooper emphasized the importance of teamwork on a film set, highlighting the contributions of crew members like the camera operator, dolly grip, sound mixer, and assistant director. “Anybody that’s ever made a movie knows that these positions are as important as the actors,” he added.

His newfound role as a camera operator aligns with his deep respect for every aspect of filmmaking. By stepping behind the camera, Bradley Cooper further immerses himself in the creative process and ensures he has a direct hand in crafting the film’s visuals.

As Bradley Cooper prepares to bring Is This Thing On? to life, fans eagerly await more details about the film’s production and eventual release. With a talented cast, a unique premise, and Cooper’s dedication to hands-on filmmaking, this project is shaping up to be an exciting addition to his already impressive body of work.