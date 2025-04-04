Connect with us

Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’

Ice Cube to Write and Star in New 'Friday' Movie, 'Last Friday'

Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’

Fans of the beloved Friday film series have reason to celebrate—Ice Cube has officially closed a deal to write and star in the long-awaited fourth instalment of the franchise, titled Last Friday. The film, which will be produced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, marks the first entry in the series in over 20 years, following 2002’s Friday After Next.

A Long-Awaited Sequel

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, New Line president Richard Brener confirmed that the deal had been finalized, with Ice Cube set to return to the project both in front of and behind the camera. The rapper-turned-actor, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson Sr., has been advocating for another Friday movie for years.

Fans have been waiting for Last Friday since Ice Cube first teased a sequel years ago. In June 2024, Cube revealed on Flavor Flav’s SiriusXM show that there was “traction” at Warner Bros. for another instalment. He credited studio executive Michael De Luca, who co-heads Warner’s film division, for reviving the project. “They have new leadership,” Ice Cube explained. “My man Mike De Luca was at New Line when I first did the first Friday, Players Club, and All About the Benjamins. He was there back then, and now he’s back.”

A Look Back at the ‘Friday’ Franchise

The Friday series began in 1995 with the release of the first film, Friday, which Ice Cube co-wrote with DJ Pooh. The movie, directed by F. Gary Gray, became a cult classic, blending comedy with the realities of life in South Central Los Angeles. It also introduced audiences to Chris Tucker’s iconic character, Smokey.

The film’s success led to two sequels, Next Friday (2000) – Featuring Mike Epps as Ice Cube’s new comedic partner, Day-Day and Friday After Next (2002) – A Christmas-themed follow-up, also starring Epps.

Ice Cube was involved in writing all three films, taking sole screenplay credit for the sequels.

For years, Ice Cube has pushed for a fourth instalment, but conflicts with Warner Bros. over creative direction and rights ownership delayed the project. Now, with a new leadership team at Warner Bros. and New Line, those hurdles seem to have been cleared.

Ice Cube files lawsuit against Robinhood trading app

What to Expect from ‘Last Friday’

Details about the plot of Last Friday remain under wraps, but fans are speculating whether the film will bring back Chris Tucker, who has been absent from the franchise since the first movie. Chris Tucker previously stated he wasn’t interested in reprising his role, but Ice Cube has said he would love to have Chris Tucker back.

Another lingering question is whether the film will address the passing of key cast members, including John Witherspoon (who played Cube’s father, Pops) and Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. (who portrayed Deebo).

The Return of a Classic

With Ice Cube back at the helm, Last Friday is set to bring the franchise full circle while introducing a new generation to the series’ unique mix of humour and social commentary. While no official release date has been announced, production is expected to begin in the near future.


