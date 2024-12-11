Ice Cube Returns to Billboard’s Top 10 After 14 Years with Man Down

For the first time in over a decade, legendary rapper Ice Cube has made a triumphant return to the top tier of Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. His latest project, Man Down, debuted at No. 8 on the chart on December 7, marking his first solo album to achieve this milestone since 2010’s I Am the West. Released on November 22 through Lench Mob/Hitmaker Music Group, Man Down garnered 20,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first tracking week with tracks like ‘Its My Ego’, which ended on November 28, according to data from Luminate. This impressive debut reflects a strong reception among fans and industry professionals alike.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Of the 20,000 units earned, a remarkable 15,000 came from traditional album sales, making Man Down the second-highest-selling rap album of the week, surpassed only by Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which sold 32,000 units. The remaining units were driven by streaming, with 13.9 million on-demand U.S. audio and video streams of the album’s tracks contributing 5,000 units.

The project also made waves on the all-genre Top Album Sales chart, where it debuted at No. 9. Its performance showcases Ice Cube’s continued relevance and appeal in a highly competitive music landscape.

Ice Cube’s Chart Legacy

Man Down becomes Ice Cube’s fourth solo top 10 album on the Top Rap Albums chart, which has tracked releases since 2004. It joins his previous entries, including 2006’s Laugh Now, Cry Later (No. 2), 2008’s Raw Footage (No. 1), and 2010’s I Am the West (No. 6). Ice Cube’s influence also extends to his time with N.W.A., whose compilation album The Best of N.W.A.: The Strength of Street Knowledge peaked at No. 25 in 2007.

On the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, Man Down made a strong debut at No. 12, marking Ice Cube’s best start on this chart since I Am the West entered at No. 7 in 2010. This debut also adds to his impressive solo record on the list, where he has achieved 17 appearances, including five No. 1 albums.

The Rise of “It’s My Ego”

The album’s lead single, “It’s My Ego,” is also gaining traction. The track held steady at its peak position of No. 28 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart while enjoying a 39% increase in plays during the latest tracking week. This steady rise underscores Ice Cube’s ability to connect with contemporary audiences while staying true to his signature style.

Ice Cube’s Man Down is a testament to his enduring influence in hip-hop and his ability to innovate while respecting his roots. With a combination of strong album sales, growing streaming numbers, and a rising single, Ice Cube has proven once again that his legacy is far from over. Fans can celebrate his return to the charts as a reminder of the cultural impact and staying power of one of rap’s most iconic figures.