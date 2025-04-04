James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation

James Gunn, the director and co-CEO of DC Studios, has officially released exclusive footage from his upcoming Superman movie online. The clip, which was first showcased during CinemaCon 2025, was shared on social media just hours before Disney/Marvel’s own presentation in Las Vegas—an interesting move in the ongoing rivalry between DC and Marvel.

James Gunn announced the release via X, writing: “Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theatres July 11.”

The highly anticipated film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, is set to be the first major DC movie under Gunn’s leadership.

Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/hqLYhFG0Ur — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2025

What the New ‘Superman’ Footage Reveals

The footage showcased a touching moment between Superman and his loyal dog, Krypto. The clip begins with a wounded Superman crash-landing near the Fortress of Solitude. Struggling to stand, he whistles for Krypto, who immediately rushes to his side and drags him inside the fortress, where robotic assistants help heal him.

As Superman recovers, he scolds Krypto for making a mess while he is gone—while the robots, indifferent to the chaos, continue their tasks. The sequence highlights Gunn’s blend of humour and heart, reminiscent of his work on Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn previously revealed that Krypto’s character was inspired by his late dog, adding a personal touch to the film.

James Gunn’s Inspiration for the Film

Speaking at CinemaCon, Gunn shared his long journey to directing Superman. He was first offered the project in 2018 but turned it down in favour of directing The Suicide Squad. However, the idea of crafting a modern Superman story never left him. “How do you take a character that some view as old-fashioned and make him resonate today?” Gunn asked. “I wanted to tell a story that was both utterly human and utterly fantastic.” He described the film as “a celebration of kindness and love,” aiming to leave audiences with a magical and uplifting experience.

Nicholas Hoult’s ‘Pinch Me’ Moment as Lex Luthor

During the event, Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor, shared his excitement about being part of the project. “I watched as David [Corenswet] flew onto set on wires, and I had to remind myself—I’m supposed to be the bad guy! But I couldn’t stop smiling. I turned around, and everyone else on set had the same expression.”

A New Era for DC Studios

Superman is the first major film under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, marking a fresh start for DC Studios. Warner Bros. has dubbed this summer “The Summer of Superman,” as the movie is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

With James Gunn’s signature blend of humour, heart, and spectacle, Superman is shaping up to be a game-changer for DC Films—and fans can’t wait to see the Man of Steel soar once again.