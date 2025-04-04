Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor James Gunn and Peter Safran Krypto

DC Studios

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation

Screen Plunge
Published on

James Gunn, the director and co-CEO of DC Studios, has officially released exclusive footage from his upcoming Superman movie online. The clip, which was first showcased during CinemaCon 2025, was shared on social media just hours before Disney/Marvel’s own presentation in Las Vegas—an interesting move in the ongoing rivalry between DC and Marvel.

James Gunn announced the release via X, writing: “Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theatres July 11.”

The highly anticipated film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, is set to be the first major DC movie under Gunn’s leadership.

What the New ‘Superman’ Footage Reveals

The footage showcased a touching moment between Superman and his loyal dog, Krypto. The clip begins with a wounded Superman crash-landing near the Fortress of Solitude. Struggling to stand, he whistles for Krypto, who immediately rushes to his side and drags him inside the fortress, where robotic assistants help heal him.

As Superman recovers, he scolds Krypto for making a mess while he is gone—while the robots, indifferent to the chaos, continue their tasks. The sequence highlights Gunn’s blend of humour and heart, reminiscent of his work on Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn previously revealed that Krypto’s character was inspired by his late dog, adding a personal touch to the film.

James Gunn’s Inspiration for the Film

Speaking at CinemaCon, Gunn shared his long journey to directing Superman. He was first offered the project in 2018 but turned it down in favour of directing The Suicide Squad. However, the idea of crafting a modern Superman story never left him. “How do you take a character that some view as old-fashioned and make him resonate today?” Gunn asked. “I wanted to tell a story that was both utterly human and utterly fantastic.” He described the film as “a celebration of kindness and love,” aiming to leave audiences with a magical and uplifting experience.

Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Nicholas Hoult’s ‘Pinch Me’ Moment as Lex Luthor

During the event, Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor, shared his excitement about being part of the project. “I watched as David [Corenswet] flew onto set on wires, and I had to remind myself—I’m supposed to be the bad guy! But I couldn’t stop smiling. I turned around, and everyone else on set had the same expression.”

A New Era for DC Studios

Superman is the first major film under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, marking a fresh start for DC Studios. Warner Bros. has dubbed this summer “The Summer of Superman,” as the movie is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

With James Gunn’s signature blend of humour, heart, and spectacle, Superman is shaping up to be a game-changer for DC Films—and fans can’t wait to see the Man of Steel soar once again.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry? far-right National Rally (RN) party Jordan Bardella Donald Trump Elon Musk

Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry?
By April 4, 2025
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date Benny Safdie MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr Good Time and Uncut Gems

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date
By April 4, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor James Gunn and Peter Safran Krypto

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation
By April 4, 2025
Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’ O’Shea Jackson Sr. New Line president Richard Brener Chris Tucker

Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’
By April 4, 2025
Mikey Madison Eyed for Lead Role in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Reboot

Mikey Madison Eyed for Lead Role in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Reboot
By April 4, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing for All Customers Amid Tariff Uncertainty From America for America Trump Tariff Donald trump Ford Employee Discount for customers

Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing for All Customers Amid Tariff Uncertainty
By April 4, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...