Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

As the DC Universe gears up for its highly anticipated Superman reboot, a familiar face is helping build momentum ahead of the trailer release: basketball legend and pop culture giant Shaquille O’Neal. In a heartfelt video shared by the official Superman Instagram account, O’Neal reflects on his childhood fascination with the iconic superhero, bringing a personal, nostalgic energy to a $7 billion franchise looking to soar in a new direction.

“I can remember watching Superman I, and this is the scene that made me feel like I’m Superman,” Shaq says in the video. After watching the film, he recounts how he tried to race a train—unsuccessfully, but with the unshakable belief that he could. “Not really,” he laughs, “but in my mind.” The story adds a genuine and relatable dimension to DC’s promotional push, demonstrating how superhero mythology often shapes real-life dreams.

But even Shaq—one of the most dominant forces the NBA has ever seen—has a weakness. And he’s not shy about it. “My kryptonite is free throws,” he jokes, prompting the franchise to respond playfully: “All we’re saying is you never see Superman doing free throws.” It’s a nod to one of the most persistent blemishes on Shaq’s otherwise legendary basketball record: a December 2000 game in which he missed all 11 free-throw attempts, still an NBA record for most missed without a make.

Yet this willingness to admit imperfection makes Shaq such an effective cultural bridge between old and new generations of fans. While some celebrities shy away from their shortcomings, Shaq leans in—using self-deprecating humour to remind us that even superheroes have flaws. In a 2023 interview in Abu Dhabi, he named free-throw shooting as his most significant career regret. “If I had to pick one? I missed too many free throws. Nothing other than that—I did it my way.”

Shaq’s return to the DC spotlight also serves as a redemptive arc. In 1997, he portrayed John Henry Irons in Steel, an early and poorly received attempt to expand the DC cinematic universe. Though the film flopped, Shaq’s larger-than-life persona continued to thrive on the court, in media, and now, in a comeback of sorts, alongside Superman.

As DC prepares to unveil a new era for one of its most beloved characters, bringing in Shaq adds more than just star power. It adds humanity. His appearance reminds audiences that heroism isn’t about perfection—perseverance, personality, and the willingness to own your journey, flaws and all.

In helping launch this next phase of the Superman legacy, Shaquille O’Neal proves that you don’t need to wear a cape to inspire. Sometimes, it’s enough to admit you missed—and keep moving forward anyway.