Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”

Emmy Awards

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder also used her Emmys acceptance moment to spotlight her activism, offering support for Palestinians, migrants, and press freedom. In a bold message, she declared: “Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine.”
Screen Plunge
Published on

The end is officially in sight for one of HBO Max’s most acclaimed comedies. On the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet, Hannah Einbinder confirmed that Hacks will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

“I think it will feel different,” Einbinder said. “We’re going to start next week, and knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

Her comments put to rest months of speculation after co-creator Paul W. Downs hinted earlier this year that the writing team wasn’t sure if Season 5 would be the final chapter.

HBO Max - Hacks

HBO Max – Hacks

The Creators Always Had an Ending in Mind

Co-creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs designed Hacks as a five-season series, though there were questions about whether the ending could fit within a single season.

That journey will now officially conclude with the upcoming episodes, expected to premiere in 2026.

Emmy Glory for Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, both Hannah Einbinder and her co-star Jean Smart took home trophies for their performances in Hacks Season 4, further cementing the show’s legacy as one of television’s most beloved comedies.

Jean Smart, who plays legendary comedian Deborah Vance, has already won multiple Emmys for the role, while Einbinder’s win marked a breakthrough for her performance as writer Ava Daniels.

Rolling Stone has praised Hacks as “one of the funniest shows on TV” and “one of the most beloved comedies in recent years.”

Einbinder’s Emotional Speech and Activism

Hannah Einbinder also used her Emmys acceptance moment to spotlight her activism, offering support for Palestinians, migrants, and press freedom. In a bold message, she declared: “Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine.”

Backstage, she elaborated: “It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel, because our religion and our culture is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state.”

Her remarks sparked conversation online, reinforcing how Hacks and its stars often blur the line between comedy and cultural commentary.

Hannah Einbinder at Emmys

Hannah Einbinder at Emmys

What Fans Can Expect From the Final Season

While details about the Hacks Season 5 finale remain under wraps, fans can expect a conclusion that stays true to the sharp wit and emotional core that made the series a critical and audience favorite.

If the creators deliver on their long-promised ending, Hacks could join the ranks of shows that end on a creative high, rather than overstaying their welcome.

As Einbinder put it: “Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

  • HBO Max - Hacks
  • Hannah Einbinder at Emmys
  • Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”
  • HBO Max - Hacks
  • Hannah Einbinder at Emmys
  • Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Emmy Awards

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15 Adolescence Netflix Emmys

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15
By September 15, 2025
Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
By September 15, 2025
Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game

Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...