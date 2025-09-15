Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder also used her Emmys acceptance moment to spotlight her activism, offering support for Palestinians, migrants, and press freedom. In a bold message, she declared: “Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine.”

The end is officially in sight for one of HBO Max’s most acclaimed comedies. On the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet, Hannah Einbinder confirmed that Hacks will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

“I think it will feel different,” Einbinder said. “We’re going to start next week, and knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

Her comments put to rest months of speculation after co-creator Paul W. Downs hinted earlier this year that the writing team wasn’t sure if Season 5 would be the final chapter.

The Creators Always Had an Ending in Mind

Co-creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs designed Hacks as a five-season series, though there were questions about whether the ending could fit within a single season.

That journey will now officially conclude with the upcoming episodes, expected to premiere in 2026.

Emmy Glory for Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, both Hannah Einbinder and her co-star Jean Smart took home trophies for their performances in Hacks Season 4, further cementing the show’s legacy as one of television’s most beloved comedies.

Jean Smart, who plays legendary comedian Deborah Vance, has already won multiple Emmys for the role, while Einbinder’s win marked a breakthrough for her performance as writer Ava Daniels.

Rolling Stone has praised Hacks as “one of the funniest shows on TV” and “one of the most beloved comedies in recent years.”

Einbinder’s Emotional Speech and Activism

Hannah Einbinder also used her Emmys acceptance moment to spotlight her activism, offering support for Palestinians, migrants, and press freedom. In a bold message, she declared: “Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine.”

Backstage, she elaborated: “It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel, because our religion and our culture is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state.”

Her remarks sparked conversation online, reinforcing how Hacks and its stars often blur the line between comedy and cultural commentary.

What Fans Can Expect From the Final Season

While details about the Hacks Season 5 finale remain under wraps, fans can expect a conclusion that stays true to the sharp wit and emotional core that made the series a critical and audience favorite.

If the creators deliver on their long-promised ending, Hacks could join the ranks of shows that end on a creative high, rather than overstaying their welcome.

As Einbinder put it: “Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”