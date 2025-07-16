Emmy Nominations 2025: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History as Severance Leads With 27 Nods

The 2025 Emmy Awards nominations are in—and they’ve brought surprises, historic firsts, and intense face-offs. Leading the nomination count is Apple TV+’s Severance, scoring a massive 27 nods, followed by HBO Max’s The Penguin (24) and The White Lotus (23), proving once again that prestige TV is thriving across platforms. But the biggest headline of the day? 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper has made history by becoming one of the youngest-ever Emmy nominees, earning a Best Supporting Actor nod for his powerful performance in Netflix’s Adolescence. If Cooper takes home the trophy, he’ll be the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy, marking a generational shift in television talent.







Adolescence Shines With 13 Nominations

Netflix’s gritty drama Adolescence, which follows the harrowing tale of a 13-year-old boy played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a classmate, earned a strong 13 nominations. Besides Owen Cooper, co-star Ashley Walters is also nominated in the same category. Stephen Graham leads the cast with a Best Actor nomination, and co-creator Jack Thorne is up for Best Writing. Supporting actresses Christine Tremarco and Erin Doherty also earned nods.

With Emmy nominations in top categories for Owen Cooper, including Outstanding Limited Series, Adolescence is one of the dark horse contenders for the night.

Severance Dominates With 27 Nods

Apple TV+’s Severance continues its awards streak, dominating with 27 nominations. Stars Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Zach Cherry are all in the running, reflecting the show’s enduring impact as a genre-defining workplace thriller.

Comedy Categories Bring Surprises

The comedy race is stacked with returning favorites and first-time nods. Hulu’s The Bear and Abbott Elementary return with strong showings, joined by Shrinking, Hacks, and The Studio. Abbott’s Quinta Brunson is again nominated for Lead Actress and Writing, while Harrison Ford, at 83, lands his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking.

Other Major Emmy Highlights:

RuPaul is now the most-nominated reality host in Emmys history, with RuPaul’s Drag Race earning yet another nod in the Reality Competition category.

The White Lotus sees four actresses—Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood— competing against each other for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Allen White, and Michelle Williams headline the performance categories in Limited Series and Comedy.

A Battle of the Streamers

The 2025 Emmy nominations reflect a continued dominance by streamers such as Apple TV+, Netflix, and HBO Max. Categories across Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series are stacked with shows from platforms that have revolutionized prestige television.

The 77th Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Adolescence’s young phenom Owen Cooper, Severance’s sweeping domination, and the ever-evolving influence of streaming content.