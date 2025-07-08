Mariska Hargitay’s “My Mom Jayne” Unveils the Real Woman Behind the Hollywood Icon

For decades, Jayne Mansfield was frozen in time as a blonde bombshell—the glamorous, seductive star of 1950s Hollywood. But now, her daughter, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, is giving the world a different lens—one of tenderness, complexity, and longing—in her new HBO documentary My Mom Jayne.

Premiered on June 27 on HBO and HBO Max, My Mom Jayne marks a deeply personal journey for Mariska Hargitay, who lost her mother at just 3 years old in a tragic car accident. Directed and produced by Mariska Hargitay, the documentary blends never-before-seen home footage, family interviews, and personal reflections as the Emmy-winning actress pieces together the truth behind the persona. “I want to know her as Jayne — my mom, Jayne,” Hargitay says in the trailer, underscoring her mission to humanize a woman long reduced to headlines and stereotypes.







A Hollywood Star, A Mother, A Musician

Jayne Mansfield was once called “the most photographed woman in Hollywood,” but behind the wigs and broad smiles was a woman with a deep passion for music, love, and her children. The documentary showcases her talents as a violinist and pianist, her drive for success, and her unwavering devotion to her five children—Jayne Marie, Mickey Jr., Zoltan, Tony, and Mariska. “She was kind, compassionate, funny, empathetic, and ambitious. She was an artist with dreams and an appetite for love.” Says Mariska Hargitay.

The Complicated Mother-Daughter Legacy

Mariska Hargitay admitted she struggled with her mother’s public image growing up. That disconnect led to years of inner conflict, but as she matured, Hargitay says she grew to appreciate the complexity of her mother’s life. “People are so complex. I wanted to get to know the other parts of her,” she shared. The documentary became that avenue—an attempt to bridge the emotional gap and celebrate Mansfield as both icon and individual.

Healing Through Art and Memory

One of the most touching themes of My Mom Jayne is Mariska Hargitay’s realization of the profound similarities she shares with her mother—from their sense of humor to their resilience. “It’s so beautiful for me to see all the similarities and the things that I got from her,” she said.

When asked how she believes Mansfield would react to the film, Hargitay was confident: “I think she would be really happy… that we got to make a movie together.”

With My Mom Jayne, Mariska Hargitay reclaims her mother’s narrative—no longer just a sex symbol of the past, but a full, multifaceted woman who left an indelible mark on those who loved her. It’s not just a documentary—it’s a daughter’s tribute, decades in the making.