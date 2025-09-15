Connect with us

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15 Adolescence Netflix Emmys

Emmy Awards

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15

In a landmark moment for television history, 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper became the youngest male ever to win a Primetime Emmy Award. The rising star took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his gripping portrayal of Jamie Miller, a schoolboy accused of murder, in Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama Adolescence.

His emotional acceptance speech drew tears and applause: “When I started drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn’t even expect to be in the U.S., let alone standing here. Tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, anything is possible.”

Adolescence Sweeps the Emmys

Netflix’s Adolescence proved to be the night’s biggest winner, sweeping four major awards:

  • Best Limited Series

  • Best Directing and Writing

  • Acting wins for Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper

The gripping four-part drama explores the impact of smartphones and social media on teenagers, resonating strongly with both critics and audiences.

Breaking Records and Barriers

Owen Cooper shattered a record that stood for more than 50 years. The previous youngest male Emmy winner was Scott Jacoby, who won at 16 in 1973. Overall, Roxana Zal still holds the title as the youngest Emmy acting winner ever, clinching her award at just 14 in 1984.

The young actor humbly credited his co-stars, production team, and family: “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”

Celebrating Team Effort

Co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty also shared powerful moments on stage. Graham, who won Outstanding Lead Actor, spoke of breaking barriers: “I’m just a mixed-race kid from Kirkby. To be here shows any dream is possible.”

Meanwhile, Doherty, named Outstanding Supporting Actress, praised the cast’s collaboration: “Making Adolescence was the definition of a team effort. And I’ll be banging on about Owen Cooper for the rest of my life.”

A Night of Big Wins Beyond Adolescence

The evening also saw historic wins for other shows:

  • The Studio set a new record for most wins by a comedy series in a single season, taking home 13 trophies including Best Comedy Series.

  • The Pitt, a medical drama, won Best Drama Series with acting honors for Katherine LaNasa and Noah Wyle.

  • Severance stars Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower earned acting awards, with Tillman becoming the first Black winner in his category.

Comedy legend Stephen Colbert also took home the Outstanding Talk Series award, using his speech to humorously note his upcoming unemployment following the cancellation of The Late Show.

Owen Cooper’s Star on the Rise

From drama classes to Emmy gold in just three years, Owen Cooper’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. His record-breaking win cements him as one of Hollywood’s most exciting new talents — and if his words are any indication, this is only the beginning: “I was nothing about three years ago. I’m here now.”

