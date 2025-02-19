Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless

Social media is ablaze with the fearless Patrick Schwarzenegger full-frontal nude scene in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3. Playing Saxon Ratliff, the son of a wealthy Southern family, Patrick makes a striking entrance into the show’s world of luxury and deception. The daring moment, featured in the premiere episode, immediately grabbed headlines and sent fans into a frenzy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree’

While many were surprised by Patrick Schwarzenegger’s full-frontal nude bold move, one person wasn’t—his father, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator star took to Instagram after the HBO White Lotus premiere to poke fun at his son’s risqué scene: “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate [Patrick] at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

Fans quickly recalled Arnold’s history of on-screen nudity, particularly in The Terminator, making his response even more hilarious. His lighthearted support shows the close bond between father and son, proving that bold roles run in the family.

Patrick’s Emotional Reveal to His Family

Landing a role in The White Lotus was a considerable milestone for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick, but keeping the secret from his family was even tougher. In a heartfelt video, he documented the moment he finally told them. His mother, Maria Shriver, and sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, were emotionally overwhelmed, bursting into tears of joy. “This was one of the hardest secrets to keep. White Lotus is my family’s favourite show, and to finally tell them was something I’ll never forget,” Patrick said.

This moment solidified how much the role meant to him and how deeply his family supported his acting journey.

What’s Next for Patrick’s Character?

Set in a luxurious Thai resort, The White Lotus Season 3 continues the show’s signature mix of dark comedy, social satire, and jaw-dropping drama. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick’s character, Saxon Ratliff, is the son of a wealthy businessman caught in a fraud investigation. His arrival at the resort brings tension, intrigue, and unforgettable moments.

Show creator Mike White has hinted that this season will take a satirical approach to themes of death, Eastern spirituality, and corruption. With an all-star cast including Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Blackpink’s Lisa, this might be The White Lotus’ most extravagant season yet.

A Star on the Rise

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fearless performance makes waves, proving he’s more than just the son of an action star. His dedication to challenging roles has already earned praise, and with HBO’s The White Lotus boosting his profile, this could be his breakout moment in Hollywood. As for Arnold? He’s just sitting back and enjoying the show—proud, entertained, and probably getting ready to drop another hilarious dad joke.