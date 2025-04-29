Kanye West Says He Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead of Kim Kardashian

Connect with us

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is once again making headlines — this time for expressing regret over his past with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. During a candid rant on Twitch earlier this week with producer Digital Nas, Ye shared that he wishes he had children with socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian.

In the stream, Kanye West said,

“I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I’d have now? Think about that — the Hilton,” he added, referencing the hotel empire founded by Hilton’s great-grandfather.

The rapper’s comments highlighted the fact that before becoming a media mogul, Kim Kardashian once worked as Paris Hilton’s assistant in the early 2000s. Kanye West compared their dynamic to his relationship with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, calling Kim “Paris Hilton’s Virgil,” in a nod to how Virgil Abloh worked under Kanye West before establishing himself as a fashion powerhouse.

Kanye West went further, drawing a controversial parallel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s affair with his nanny that resulted in a child. “If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids,” he said. “So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f—ing assistant, bro.”

Ye and Kim Kardashian began dating in the early 2010s, marrying in 2014 and having four children: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5). Their high-profile union came to an end with a finalised divorce in 2022, though public interest in their relationship remains strong.

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

Kanye West has since married Bianca Censori, an architect, in late 2022. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum in 2021. The couple now has two children.

Ye’s remarks come amid a string of recent controversies. He has faced backlash for a series of antisemitic outbursts and feuds with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and J. Cole. Despite the turbulence, Kanye West has continued to tease a new album, tentatively titled Cuck or WW3, reportedly written entirely by rapper Dave Blunts.

While West’s musings on Hilton may seem off-the-cuff, they continue a pattern of public venting that often blurs the line between personal reflection and calculated provocation. For many, the comment highlights Kanye West’s tendency to turn private grievances into a spectacle — and revive interest in celebrity dynamics that were once thought settled.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Paris Hilton has responded publicly to West’s remarks, but  Kanye West remains unfiltered, unpredictable, and firmly fixed in the cultural spotlight.


April 29, 2025
