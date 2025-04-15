Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer Lionsgate Adam Fogelson Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike

CinemaCon

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer

Screen Plunge
Published on

Fans of illusion, intrigue, and high-stakes heists have reason to celebrate—Lionsgate has officially announced a fourth instalment in the wildly popular Now You See Me franchise. Director Ruben Fleischer, known for Zombieland and Uncharted, has signed on to develop and direct the upcoming film, continuing the spellbinding legacy of the Four Horsemen. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where industry leaders gathered to preview what’s next in the world of cinema.

Third Film Gets a New Title:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The big reveal at CinemaCon wasn’t just about Now You See Me 4. Lionsgate also unveiled the official title for the long-awaited third movie in the series: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Slated for release on November 14, the film sees the return of core cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman.

New faces joining the illusionist ensemble include rising stars Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike, promising a fresh dynamic in a franchise built on clever misdirection and ever-expanding spectacle.

Fleischer Brings Bigger Tricks and Higher Stakes

In taking the reins of the franchise, Ruben Fleischer seems to have fully embraced the series’ unique mix of magic and mayhem. Speaking about his experience with the third film, he said, “Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favourite things — heist movies and magic — and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course, I want to keep it going.”

Adam Fogelson echoed that enthusiasm, praising Fleischer for raising the bar: “Ruben has delivered all of the twists and turns and sleight-of-hand that audiences expect from this franchise while upping the stakes and scale in every way.”

With Ruben Fleischer confirmed for the fourth film, Lionsgate is betting big on his vision to keep the franchise fresh and thrilling for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Now You See Me (@nysmmovie)

A Franchise That Keeps Pulling Rabbits Out of Hats

The Now You See Me franchise first dazzled audiences in 2013 with its innovative premise—a group of illusionists using stagecraft to pull off impossible heists. The 2016 sequel built on that momentum, and together, the first two films have grossed $687 million globally.

Returning producers Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout will continue to oversee the franchise, with Meredith Wieck shepherding the fourth film for Lionsgate.

What’s Next for the Four Horsemen?

While plot details for Now You See Me 4 remain under wraps, the return of familiar faces and new talent ensures the next illusion will be as captivating as ever. With Fleischer steering the ship and the franchise’s momentum stronger than ever, audiences can expect a dazzling continuation of the world’s most stylish cinematic magic show.

As Now You See Me: Now You Don’t prepare to hit theatres this fall, fans can start counting on another unforgettable act of sleight-of-hand storytelling.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
By April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer Lionsgate Adam Fogelson Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer
By April 15, 2025
‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27 Sean Diddy Combs Canada Chaos Donald Trump

‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27
By April 14, 2025
Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance to Introduce Clairo, Calls for Justice and Youth Action Maxwell Alejandro Frost Donald Trump Elon Musk

Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance to Introduce Clairo, Calls for Justice and Youth Action
By April 14, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159% Ethereum Bitcoin Web# ecosystem DeFi BTC ETH

Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159%
By April 14, 2025
Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross $$$4U PartyNextDoor Nokia

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross
By April 14, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...