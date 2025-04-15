‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer

Fans of illusion, intrigue, and high-stakes heists have reason to celebrate—Lionsgate has officially announced a fourth instalment in the wildly popular Now You See Me franchise. Director Ruben Fleischer, known for Zombieland and Uncharted, has signed on to develop and direct the upcoming film, continuing the spellbinding legacy of the Four Horsemen. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where industry leaders gathered to preview what’s next in the world of cinema.

Third Film Gets a New Title:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The big reveal at CinemaCon wasn’t just about Now You See Me 4. Lionsgate also unveiled the official title for the long-awaited third movie in the series: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Slated for release on November 14, the film sees the return of core cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman.

New faces joining the illusionist ensemble include rising stars Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike, promising a fresh dynamic in a franchise built on clever misdirection and ever-expanding spectacle.

Fleischer Brings Bigger Tricks and Higher Stakes

In taking the reins of the franchise, Ruben Fleischer seems to have fully embraced the series’ unique mix of magic and mayhem. Speaking about his experience with the third film, he said, “Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favourite things — heist movies and magic — and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course, I want to keep it going.”

Adam Fogelson echoed that enthusiasm, praising Fleischer for raising the bar: “Ruben has delivered all of the twists and turns and sleight-of-hand that audiences expect from this franchise while upping the stakes and scale in every way.”

With Ruben Fleischer confirmed for the fourth film, Lionsgate is betting big on his vision to keep the franchise fresh and thrilling for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

A Franchise That Keeps Pulling Rabbits Out of Hats

The Now You See Me franchise first dazzled audiences in 2013 with its innovative premise—a group of illusionists using stagecraft to pull off impossible heists. The 2016 sequel built on that momentum, and together, the first two films have grossed $687 million globally.

Returning producers Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout will continue to oversee the franchise, with Meredith Wieck shepherding the fourth film for Lionsgate.

What’s Next for the Four Horsemen?

While plot details for Now You See Me 4 remain under wraps, the return of familiar faces and new talent ensures the next illusion will be as captivating as ever. With Fleischer steering the ship and the franchise’s momentum stronger than ever, audiences can expect a dazzling continuation of the world’s most stylish cinematic magic show.

As Now You See Me: Now You Don’t prepare to hit theatres this fall, fans can start counting on another unforgettable act of sleight-of-hand storytelling.