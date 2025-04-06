Connect with us

Rosamund Pike-Led ‘Inter Alia’ Set for Cinematic Release via National Theatre Live

Directed by Justin Martin and written by Suzie Miller

Rosamund Pike-Led ‘Inter Alia’ Set for Cinematic Release via National Theatre Live

Award-winning actor Rosamund Pike is set to take centre stage in Inter Alia, a powerful new production from the U.K.’s National Theatre, which will soon make its way to cinemas worldwide. Acclaimed Stage Production Will Hit Global Screens After Lyttelton Run National Theatre Live has announced that the courtroom drama will be broadcast live to cinemas across the U.K. on September 4, followed by an international rollout beginning September 25. The play will first run live at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre in London from July 10 to September 13.

Directed by Justin Martin and written by Suzie Miller, Inter Alia marks a significant reunion between the two creatives behind the critically acclaimed Prima Facie—a theatrical hit that starred Jodie Comer and reached over 1.4 million viewers globally through National Theatre Live’s distribution.

Pike Makes National Theatre Debut

Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike, known for standout performances in Gone Girl and Saltburn, will take on the role of Jessica Parks, a Crown Court Judge in London whose personal and professional worlds collide in dramatic fashion.

Described by the production as “a smart, compassionate, true maverick,” Parks is not just a figure of legal authority—she’s also a karaoke enthusiast, devoted wife, and attentive mother. But when an unexpected event disrupts her routine, she is forced to confront the limits of her seemingly balanced life.

This production marks Pike’s National Theatre debut, and she will be joined by Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) and Jasper Talbot (Redlands).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by National Theatre (@nationaltheatre)

A Global Stage for Modern Drama

For Suzie Miller, the cinema release is more than a distribution strategy—it’s a way to bring the power of live theatre to a broader audience. “Following the success of the National Theatre Live release of Prima Facie, which has now been seen on the big screen by 1.4 million people – I’m thrilled to have Inter Alia broadcast to cinemas,” Suzie Miller said. “I’ve witnessed firsthand how NT Live can not only reach but deeply connect with and impact audiences across the world, and I hope this play will do the same.”

National Theatre Live’s initiative continues to break down the barriers between stage and screen, making elite theatrical experiences accessible to global viewers who might not be able to attend in person.

More on the National Theater Live Slate

In addition to Inter Alia, National Theatre Live will re-release the 2014 Young Vic production of A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Benedict Andrews, starting June 5. The celebrated production stars Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ben Foster and has been widely praised for its contemporary take on the Tennessee Williams classic.

National Theatre Live is supported in the U.K. by Sky Arts, serving as the initiative’s headline sponsor.

With Inter Alia, the National Theatre is once again proving that timely, character-driven drama can transcend borders—and screens.

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway 'Othello' Set to Make History


