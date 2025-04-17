Connect with us

Danny Boyle Unleashes New Trailer for ‘28 Years Later,’ the Epic Return of British Zombie Horror

Danny Boyle Unleashes New Trailer for ‘28 Years Later,’ the Epic Return of British Zombie Horror

The infected are back — and they’ve mutated. Columbia Pictures has dropped the second official trailer for 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated sequel to his genre-defining zombie film franchise. Returning audiences to a ravaged, quarantined United Kingdom, the new footage reveals a bleak yet gripping vision of a post-apocalyptic world — and it’s as explosive as fans hoped. Directed by Danny Boyle and penned by longtime collaborator Alex Garland28 Years Later picks up nearly three decades after the original rage virus outbreak first terrorised moviegoers in 28 Days Later (2002) and its follow-up, 28 Weeks Later (2007). This instalment promises the first of two sequels that will expand the mythology of the rage-infected world and dig deeper into its shattered human remnants.

 

The plot centres on a group of survivors living in isolation on a small island, protected from the mainland by a single, heavily guarded causeway. But when one survivor ventures into the heart of the infected mainland, he uncovers far more than he bargained for — including chilling secrets, evolved horrors, and survivors more dangerous than the infected themselves. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Ralph Fiennes, and newcomer Alfie Williams, who plays Spike, the son of Taylor-Johnson’s character Jamie. The trailer teases heart-pounding sequences, gripping emotion, and stunning visuals — all hallmarks of Boyle’s signature style.

Speaking at CinemaCon last month, Danny Boyle shared his enthusiasm for the film’s return to its British roots and chaotic energy.

“I still love an apocalypse, British-style,”. “I still love the infected. And I still love blowing shit up.”

Fans of the original films can expect that trademark combination of visceral horror and raw humanity. Although original star Cillian Murphy does not appear in 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle teased that his return isn’t off the table. “Like all good things in life, you may have to wait a little while for him to make his appearance,” he hinted. Fresh off his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is serving as an executive producer on the new trilogy.

Adding further excitement, filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) is lined up to direct the next instalment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. She promised a unique tone while honouring the original’s DNA. “While it’s very much informed by 28 Days Later, the script for The Bone Temple is very different,” Nia DaCosta said. “I was able to let my freak flag fly.”

With its June 20 release date fast approaching, 28 Years Later has reanimated fan anticipation for high-concept horror grounded in social tension, survival, and cinematic grit. Whether longtime devotees of the franchise or newcomers drawn by its stellar cast and creative pedigree, audiences should prepare for a fresh descent into rage-filled madness.

One thing is clear: the infected and the world around them have evolved. The nightmare isn’t over — it’s just begun again.


Danny Boyle Unleashes New Trailer for '28 Years Later,' the Epic Return of British Zombie Horror

