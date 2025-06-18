Connect with us

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Trailer

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Trailer

The Boss is back on the big screen—and this time, it’s Jeremy Allen White behind the mic. In the just-released trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere, White steps into the boots of Bruce Springsteen during one of the most pivotal—and least commercial—chapters of his career: the creation of his stark 1982 album, Nebraska.

Directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) and arriving in theaters this October, the film paints a brooding portrait of Bruce Springsteen as he veers away from rock stardom and plunges into haunting storytelling. Known for his Emmy-winning performance in The Bear, White is already drawing praise for his uncanny performance, complete with harmonica solos, a gravelly New Jersey accent, and raw vocal performances of both Born to Run and Nebraska.

In the trailer, Bruce Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, is seen wrestling with his own identity as a musician. Fresh off the success of the upbeat Hungry Heart, he’s being pressured by his label for more chart-toppers. Instead, he delivers Nebraska—an album of acoustic character studies, recorded alone in his bedroom on a four-track recorder. “This is not about the charts,” says Jeremy Strong, who plays longtime Bruce Springsteen manager Jon Landau. “This is about Bruce Springsteen.”



The moody, sepia-toned trailer hints at a story of internal conflict and artistic rebellion. It opens with Bruce Springsteen alone in his bedroom, guitar in hand, murmuring lyrics into a tape recorder. “I’m trying to find something real in all the noise,” Jeremy Allen White’s Springsteen says, setting the tone for a story that prioritizes soul over stardom.

The film also stars Stephen Graham as Bruce Springsteen’s emotionally distant father, Dutch, Odessa Young as love interest Faye, and Paul Walter Hauser as longtime guitar tech Mike Batlan. Stephen Graham recently revealed a heart-wrenching moment off-screen: Springsteen sent him a message thanking him for bringing his late father to life, saying, “I felt like I saw him today.”

Bruce Springsteen himself was closely involved with the production and has praised Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal. “He’s a terrific actor,” the rock icon said. “He sings very well—and fans will recognize his version of me.”

Fan reaction to the trailer has been cautiously optimistic. While some noted Jeremy Allen White’s physical differences from The Boss, many were moved by the performance. “That last shot on stage is what sold me,” wrote one. Others called it “a well-made film” that’s already generating early Oscar buzz.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, Deliver Me From Nowhere is the latest in a wave of musical prestige dramas—and it may be the most emotionally intimate yet. From the stripped-down sound of Nebraska to Springsteen’s working-class struggles, the film aims to channel the spirit of one of America’s most revered songwriters at his most vulnerable.


