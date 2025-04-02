Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence

Netflix’s latest hit series, Adolescence, has taken the streaming world by storm, amassing a record-breaking 66.3 million viewers in just two weeks. While the gripping storyline and powerful performances have been widely praised, many fans were surprised to see Hollywood icon Brad Pitt’s name in the credits. The actor, best known for his on-screen roles, served as an executive producer on the four-part series through his production company, Plan B Entertainment. Adolescence Director Philip Barantini confirmed.

Brad Pitt: A Hands-On Producer

Unlike some celebrity producers who take a passive role, Brad Pitt was deeply involved in the making of Adolescence. Director Philip Barantini recently revealed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast that Brad Pitt played an active role throughout the process, providing feedback and sharing creative ideas.

“When we were pitching to Plan B, they kept saying, ‘We’re just waiting for Brad’s schedule.’ I thought, ‘It can’t be that Brad.’ But sure enough, there he was on the Zoom – such a lovely human being and a remarkably hands-on producer,” Philip Barantini shared.

Despite his busy schedule filming an upcoming Formula 1 movie alongside Lewis Hamilton, Pitt remained engaged in the creative development of Adolescence. Though he couldn’t physically visit the set, his virtual presence and dedication to the project left a lasting impact.

“He gave feedback, shared ideas, and was so engaged throughout the process. Having someone like Brad Pitt involved – and so invested – was incredible. And he’s, yeah, I mean, I’d love to work with him again,” Philip Barantini added.

A Dark, Riveting Storyline

Co-created by acclaimed writers Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence tells the harrowing story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. The show’s unique one-take filming style and emotionally charged narrative have set it apart from other crime dramas, drawing comparisons to intense, character-driven thrillers.

Newcomer Owen Cooper stars as Jamie, delivering a raw and powerful performance that has garnered critical acclaim. His natural acting ability impressed the casting team from the start, with Barantini revealing that Owen Cooper underwent five auditions, including chemistry tests with Stephen Graham.

“Owen [Cooper] was someone who just felt so real and so natural, and it’s quite rare to see that in an actor, especially in auditions,” Barantini explained. “We put him through his paces… and each time he came in, he just absolutely nailed it.”

A Massive Hit for Netflix

With its gripping plot, stellar performances, and innovative filming techniques, Adolescence has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most talked-about series of the year. The show’s record-breaking viewership underscores its impact, proving that audiences are hungry for bold, immersive storytelling.

Brad Pitt’s involvement in the project adds another layer of prestige, demonstrating his commitment to supporting high-quality, thought-provoking content. As Adolescence continues to dominate conversations, fans and industry insiders alike will be eager to see what Plan B Entertainment—and Brad Pitt—bring to the screen next.

Adolescence is now available to stream on Netflix.