Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence

Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence Philip Barantini Plan B productions Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham Owen Cooper

Netflix

Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence

Screen Plunge
Published on

Netflix’s latest hit series, Adolescence, has taken the streaming world by storm, amassing a record-breaking 66.3 million viewers in just two weeks. While the gripping storyline and powerful performances have been widely praised, many fans were surprised to see Hollywood icon Brad Pitt’s name in the credits. The actor, best known for his on-screen roles, served as an executive producer on the four-part series through his production company, Plan B Entertainment. Adolescence Director Philip Barantini confirmed.

Brad Pitt: A Hands-On Producer

Unlike some celebrity producers who take a passive role, Brad Pitt was deeply involved in the making of Adolescence. Director Philip Barantini recently revealed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast that Brad Pitt played an active role throughout the process, providing feedback and sharing creative ideas.

“When we were pitching to Plan B, they kept saying, ‘We’re just waiting for Brad’s schedule.’ I thought, ‘It can’t be that Brad.’ But sure enough, there he was on the Zoom – such a lovely human being and a remarkably hands-on producer,” Philip Barantini shared.

Despite his busy schedule filming an upcoming Formula 1 movie alongside Lewis Hamilton, Pitt remained engaged in the creative development of Adolescence. Though he couldn’t physically visit the set, his virtual presence and dedication to the project left a lasting impact.

“He gave feedback, shared ideas, and was so engaged throughout the process. Having someone like Brad Pitt involved – and so invested – was incredible. And he’s, yeah, I mean, I’d love to work with him again,” Philip Barantini added.

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?

A Dark, Riveting Storyline

Co-created by acclaimed writers Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence tells the harrowing story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. The show’s unique one-take filming style and emotionally charged narrative have set it apart from other crime dramas, drawing comparisons to intense, character-driven thrillers.

Newcomer Owen Cooper stars as Jamie, delivering a raw and powerful performance that has garnered critical acclaim. His natural acting ability impressed the casting team from the start, with Barantini revealing that Owen Cooper underwent five auditions, including chemistry tests with Stephen Graham.

“Owen [Cooper] was someone who just felt so real and so natural, and it’s quite rare to see that in an actor, especially in auditions,” Barantini explained. “We put him through his paces… and each time he came in, he just absolutely nailed it.”

A Massive Hit for Netflix

With its gripping plot, stellar performances, and innovative filming techniques, Adolescence has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most talked-about series of the year. The show’s record-breaking viewership underscores its impact, proving that audiences are hungry for bold, immersive storytelling.

Brad Pitt’s involvement in the project adds another layer of prestige, demonstrating his commitment to supporting high-quality, thought-provoking content. As Adolescence continues to dominate conversations, fans and industry insiders alike will be eager to see what Plan B Entertainment—and Brad Pitt—bring to the screen next.

Adolescence is now available to stream on Netflix.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dennis Rodman Breaks Silence After Shocking Death Hoax: “I’m Alive and Well!” Chicago Bulls’ championship dynasty Trinity Rodman

Dennis Rodman Breaks Silence After Shocking Death Hoax: “I’m Alive and Well!”
By April 2, 2025
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Converse SHAI 001 in Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Music Video

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Converse SHAI 001 in Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Music Video
By April 1, 2025
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
By April 1, 2025
Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence Philip Barantini Plan B productions Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham Owen Cooper

Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence
By April 2, 2025
‘Bring Her Back’: The Phillipou Brothers Deliver Another Haunting Horror Experience Sally Hawkins Talk To Me Horror Movie A24 Danny Philippou Michael Philippou

‘Bring Her Back’: The Phillipou Brothers Deliver Another Haunting Horror Experience
By April 2, 2025
‘Meet the Parents 4’ in the Works with John Hamburg as Director Ben Stiller Robert De Niro Universal Pictures Meet the Fockers

‘Meet the Parents 4’ in the Works with John Hamburg as Director
By April 2, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Get Ready for Kombat! Scorpion Joins Fortnite with a Fiery Update Mortal Kombat

Get Ready for Kombat! Scorpion Joins Fortnite with a Fiery Update
By April 2, 2025
Arya.ag’s NBFC Crosses ₹2000 Crore Milestone in Commodity Finance

Arya.ag’s NBFC Crosses ₹2000 Crore Milestone in Commodity Finance
By April 2, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Nintendo Direct to Reveal Switch 2 Details: Here’s What to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Nintendo Direct to Reveal Switch 2 Details: Here’s What to Expect
By April 2, 2025
Get Ready for Kombat! Scorpion Joins Fortnite with a Fiery Update Mortal Kombat

Get Ready for Kombat! Scorpion Joins Fortnite with a Fiery Update
By April 2, 2025
Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad Data Analytics

Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad
By April 2, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...