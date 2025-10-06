‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return

Paramount+ has unveiled the full trailer for Season 2 of Landman, and it’s every bit as combustible as the oil fields it portrays. The gritty Big Oil drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan returns on Sunday, November 16, with new episodes streaming weekly. At the center of the action is Billy Bob Thornton, reprising his role as West Texas oil fixer Tommy Norris. Season 2 will push Norris closer to his breaking point as he juggles mounting pressures from the powerful M-Tex Oil company, rival executives, and his own fiery family dynamics.

The series continues to explore the boomtowns of West Texas, where fortunes are made and lost among roughnecks and wildcat billionaires. As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets — and Norris’s survival is on the line.







Demi Moore Takes Over M-Tex Oil

The trailer also highlights the arrival of Demi Moore as Cami Miller, the widow of Jon Hamm’s character from Season 1, who has now taken control of M-Tex Oil. Her power struggle with Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris adds an intense new dimension to the story, setting up a season of high-stakes confrontations and backroom deals.

Alongside Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton, the returning cast includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland. Fans will also see newcomers Andy Garcia (introduced in the Season 1 finale) and Taylor Sheridan regular Sam Elliott, along with Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore rounding out the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

A Modern Tale of Oil, Power, and Survival

Based on the acclaimed 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman dives deep into the moral and environmental complexities of a massive oil boom reshaping not just Texas but the climate, the economy, and even global geopolitics. Sheridan’s signature blend of rugged landscapes, flawed heroes, and explosive drama is set to make Landman Season 2 a streaming powerhouse.

Paramount+ hopes to replicate the breakout success ofLandman Season 1, which became one of the platform’s biggest original series. With Demi Moore joining Billy Bob Thornton, the show is poised for even bigger ratings and social media buzz this fall.