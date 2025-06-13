Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect

Peacock’s The Traitors is back—and Season 4 is shaping up to be its most outrageous yet. The Emmy-winning reality series, hosted by the ever-dramatic Alan Cumming and set against the moody backdrop of a Scottish castle, has unveiled a blockbuster cast featuring reality TV icons, athletes, actors, and internet favourites. Leading the buzz is Donna Kelce, the beloved matriarch of NFL superstars Travis and Jason Kelce, who made headlines last year with her appearances in Hallmark movies and her Super Bowl fame. She’s not alone—joining her are Michael Rapaport, the fiery actor and podcast host known for his unfiltered opinions, and a star-studded mix of personalities from Survivor, The Bachelor, Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

The Traitors Season 4 Cast: Who’s In?

Among the most high-profile cast members: Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), returning to her reality roots with sass and strategy, Dorinda Medley, back for a second round after stirring the pot in Season 3, Colton Underwood, the former Bachelor lead and Netflix docuseries star, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, Olympic figure skating royalty bringing icy precision to the game, Mark Ballas, three-time Dancing With the Stars champion, Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and reality TV veteran, Monet X Change, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner, ready to slay in more ways than one, Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother, alongside Survivor champs Natalie Anderson and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho along with Donna Kelce and Michael Rapaport.







Also in the mix are podcaster and Survivor alum Rob Cesternino, Love Island stars Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins, and Top Chef winner Kristen Kish. The diverse blend of backgrounds and personalities promises an explosive dynamic, perfect for a show built on lies, loyalty, and betrayal.

What Makes The Traitors Addictive?

If you’re new to the show, The Traitors follows a social-strategy format where celebrity contestants must identify the saboteurs among them, all while completing missions to grow the prize pot. The twist? Some players are secretly working against the group, plotting deceitful eliminations in the shadows.

This season is expected to amplify the drama with higher stakes, deeper alliances, and even more jaw-dropping blindsides. With names like Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley in one castle, expect fireworks from day one.

Why Season 4 Could Be the Biggest Yet

Peacock has steadily turned The Traitors into a cultural juggernaut, winning over fans of Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, and Real Housewives alike. The cross-genre cast taps into multiple fanbases, all eager to see their favorites lie, cheat, and backstab their way to the top.

Filming is underway in Scotland, with the season expected to premiere later this year. Until then, fans can start placing bets on who’s likely to outwit the competition—and who’ll crumble under the pressure of paranoia.