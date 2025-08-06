Peacock’s Adaptive Docuseries Shines Light on Paralympic Champions’ Unstoppable Journey

Peacock has greenlit and premiered Adaptive, a powerful three-part sports docuseries chronicling the personal and athletic journeys of four Team USA Paralympians. Produced in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, NBC Sports, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Adaptive takes an intimate look at the grit, determination, and triumphs of athletes who redefine what it means to be a champion.

Launched on July 28, exclusively on Peacock and TeamUSA TV, Adaptive follows Ezra Frech (Para track & field), Jamal Hill (Para swimming), and Courtney Ryan and Josie Aslakson (Wheelchair basketball), as they journey from the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to the Paris 2024 Games. The Paralympic docuseries provides a raw, behind-the-scenes view into the lives of these elite athletes as they train, compete, and advocate for the adaptive sports movement.







An Authentic Glimpse into Paralympic Excellence

“Adaptive is everything a sports doc should be—raw, emotional, and authentic,” said Ezra Frech, who not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer. Frech, now a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in the 100m T63 and high jump T63, shares his personal highs and lows, giving viewers unprecedented access to the journey of a Paralympic champion.

“Through this docuseries, I hope viewers fall in love with the adaptive and Paralympic sports movement,” Frech added. “Our sports are fiercely competitive, our stories are riveting, and Adaptive captures it all.”

The Paralympic Docuseries also spotlights Jamal Hill, a world-class swimmer known for his advocacy work, who clinched a bronze medal in Paris, and wheelchair basketball stars Courtney Ryan and Josie Aslakson, who earned silver medals while also dedicating their time to coaching the next generation at the University of Arizona.

A Collaborative Effort for Impactful Storytelling

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ryan S. Porush, Adaptive is produced by Vitium Productions, alongside Far Between Pictures, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, and TFA Group. The series impact partner, Angel City Sports, furthers the mission of promoting adaptive sports for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities.

“Adaptive is a shining example of the compelling storytelling Peacock and NBC Sports are committed to delivering,” said Joe Gesue, SVP of Olympic & Paralympic Programming at NBC Sports. “It builds momentum as we look ahead to Milan Cortina 2026 and the game-changing LA 2028 Paralympics.”

Executive producers include Frech, Dave Pantano, Bahar Soomekh, Bill Bindley, Mike Karz, Jay Ruderman, and Mallory Weggemann.

More Than a Sports Doc — A Movement

“At Dick’s, we believe sports have the power to change lives,” said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative at Dick’s Sporting Goods. “We’re proud to help amplify these extraordinary stories of perseverance and excellence.”

All three episodes of Adaptive are now available for streaming on Peacock. With its heartfelt narratives and unfiltered look at the adaptive sports world, the docuseries promises to inspire viewers and elevate conversations around disability representation in sports.