‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: The Office Universe Expands with Hilarious New Spin-Off

Peacock has officially unveiled the first trailer and images from The Paper, a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as The Office. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Upload) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series premieres September 4, 2025, with four episodes, followed by two new ones every Thursday until the finale on September 25.

While The Office’s Scranton branch won’t be reopening, The Paper retains the same documentary-style charm, dry humor, and absurd workplace dynamics that made the original a cultural phenomenon. This time, the cameras follow a failing Midwestern newspaper — The Truth Teller — and its new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson, played by Domhnall Gleeson.







Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned’s mission is to breathe life back into the dying publication, but there’s just one problem: his staff has zero actual journalism experience. From citing middle school term papers to Twitter threads as credentials, this bumbling newsroom crew makes the Dunder Mifflin gang look like Pulitzer winners.

The series features an ensemble cast of rising comedic talent and familiar faces, including Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill.

But perhaps the biggest surprise — and nod to long-time fans — is the return of Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez), the ever-logical accountant from The Office. In the trailer, Oscar Nunez is dragged back into the chaos of the documentary crew’s latest project, and he’s not happy about it. “Not again. I’m not agreeing to any of this,” he mutters before threatening to sabotage the footage — to hilarious effect.

Fan theories are already swirling about which new character best mirrors the OGs. Is Esmerelda (Impacciatore) the next Michael Scott? Could Travis (Rahill) be this universe’s Dwight Schrute? The comparisons are inevitable, and Greg Daniels and Michael Koman seem more than willing to encourage them.

Executive producers include Daniels, Koman, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant — the creators of the original British The Office — along with Howard Klein and Ben Silverman. Universal Television and Banijay Americas produce the series.

With its blend of workplace absurdity, generational clashes, and sharp satire of modern media, The Paper looks primed to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of its predecessor — while charting its own hilarious path.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of The Office or a newbie to mockumentary comedy, The Paper is shaping up to be the must-watch comedy event of the fall.