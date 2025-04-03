John Krasinski and Natalie Portman Seek Immortality in ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer

The quest for eternal life takes centre stage in the upcoming adventure thriller Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. The newly released trailer teases a thrilling journey across the globe as two estranged siblings reunite to search for the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Scheduled for release on May 23, 2025, Fountain of Youth will debut exclusively on Apple TV+.

A Sibling Adventure Like No Other

The film follows Luke (John Krasinski), a man with a mysterious past who reluctantly reaches out to his sister, Charlotte (Natalie Portman), for help in locating the mythical Fountain of Youth. Their strained relationship is evident from the trailer’s opening moments when Charlotte immediately suspects trouble upon hearing from Luke.

“Are you in trouble?” she asks before adding, “You only call when you’re in trouble.”

Despite their differences, the siblings embark on an adventure that spans five continents, numerous cultures, and thousands of years of legend. Along the way, they face enigmatic clues, dangerous adversaries, and shocking revelations that challenge their beliefs about history, immortality, and their own family’s secrets.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Joining John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in this high-stakes quest, Directed by Guy Ritchie, are Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci. The film’s blend of action, mystery, and historical intrigue promises an exhilarating experience for viewers.

Behind the scenes, Fountain of Youth is a collaboration between Skydance Media, Vinson Films, and Project X Entertainment. The script is penned by James Vanderbilt, known for his work on thrillers like Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein are among the film’s key producers, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella serve as executive producers.

A New Collaboration for Apple and Skydance

Fountain of Youth marks another major project from Apple TV+ and Skydance, following their recent releases The Gorge (starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy), Mayday (featuring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh), and The Family Plan (led by Mark Wahlberg). Apple’s commitment to big-budget, star-driven storytelling continues with Fountain of Youth, positioning the film as a potential blockbuster in the streaming landscape.

What to Expect from the Film

With Guy Ritchie at the helm, Fountain of Youth is expected to deliver stylized action, witty dialogue, and gripping suspense. The trailer hints at a mix of Indiana Jones-style adventure and modern-day espionage, with breathtaking landscapes, cryptic historical puzzles, and a secret society guarding the legendary fountain.

For fans of action-packed thrillers with a touch of mythology, Fountain of Youth is shaping up to be a must-watch film of 2025.

Release Date and Streaming Details

Fountain of Youth will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025. Viewers can expect an epic journey, high-stakes action, and a quest that could change history forever.