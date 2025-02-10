Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is set to take audiences on a high-octane ride with his upcoming Formula One-inspired movie, F1. Ahead of the Super Bowl, a thrilling new teaser trailer was released, giving fans a glimpse into the fast-paced world of elite racing. The Apple-backed film, produced in collaboration with Warner Bros., will hit theatres and IMAX on June 25, 2025.

An All-Star Cast and A Powerhouse Crew

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, Brad Pitt’s F1 features a stellar cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem. The film follows Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver forced into early retirement. He is drawn back into the sport when a team owner, played by Bardem, convinces him to return and mentor a promising rookie driver, portrayed by Idris.

This film is not just about racing but also about redemption, mentorship, and the unrelenting pursuit of victory—themes that are bound to resonate with sports and action lovers alike.

The Making of a Racing Spectacle

The production of F1 has been highly ambitious, with Pitt and Idris filming at real Formula One circuits alongside actual F1 teams, making the movie one of the most immersive racing films ever made. According to Idris, working on set was a surreal experience. He recalled in an interview, “I look to my left, it’s Brad Pitt. I look to my right, it’s Javier Bardem. I look at my hands, they’re shaking.”

The involvement of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer adds a layer of authenticity to the project. With legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton has ensured that the film captures the intensity, strategy, and adrenaline of real-world Formula One racing.

What to Expect from ‘F1’

The teaser trailer debuted before the Super Bowl and showcases stunning race sequences, heart-pounding action, and a dramatic rivalry between Hayes and the new generation of racers. The clip features Pitt’s character discussing the strengths of rival teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren, setting the stage for an intense racing showdown.

Kosinski’s signature style—first seen in Top Gun: Maverick—is expected to translate beautifully to the world of F1. The film’s cinematography, practical effects, and real-life F1 action sequences promise to deliver an experience like never before.

Why ‘F1’ is One of 2025’s Most Anticipated Films

With its star-studded cast, high-adrenaline plot, and groundbreaking filming techniques, F1 is shaping to be one of the year’s biggest movies. Racing enthusiasts and movie lovers eagerly await the film’s release on June 25, 2025.

As Pitt’s character prepares for the ultimate comeback, one thing is sure—F1 is ready to take pole position at the box office.