Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen

Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen

Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen

A feature film based on the iconic rock band Bon Jovi is officially in development after Universal Pictures won a competitive bidding war to produce the biopic.

The upcoming movie will explore the band’s journey from humble beginnings in New Jersey to becoming one of the most successful rock acts in music history. The screenplay will be written by Cody Brotter.

While the film’s director and cast have not yet been announced, the project has already generated excitement among fans of the band, whose chart-topping hits include Livin’ on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, and It’s My Life.

Story to Focus on the Band’s Early Rise

According to early reports, the Bon Jovi biopic will likely focus on the band’s early years and their dramatic rise to global fame during the 1980s.

The group was formed in 1983 by singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, and drummer Tico Torres.

Other key members included guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013, and bassist Alec John Such, who departed the group in 1994 and passed away in 2022.

The film may explore how the band transformed from a local New Jersey act into international superstars with their breakthrough album Slippery When Wet in 1986.

A Legacy of Global Rock Success

Over the decades, Bon Jovi has become one of the most influential rock bands in modern music history. The group has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and built a reputation for electrifying stadium performances.

Their success earned them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and recognition in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The band’s music has remained popular across generations, with anthemic songs that continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Producers Behind the Project

The upcoming Bon Jovi biopic will be produced by Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra.

Gotham Chopra previously directed the documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which chronicled the band’s history and personal struggles, including the health challenges Jon Bon Jovi faced during his career.

At Universal Pictures, the project will be overseen by production development executive Jacqueline Garell.

Music Biopics Continue to Dominate Hollywood

The Bon Jovi project arrives at a time when music biopics are experiencing major success at the global box office.

Recent films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and Bob Marley: One Love have attracted huge audiences worldwide.

Studios are continuing to invest in similar projects, including the upcoming Michael and a series of interconnected films about The Beatles, currently being developed by director Sam Mendes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bon Jovi (@bonjovi)

Casting Still a Mystery

One of the biggest questions surrounding the project is who will portray the band members on screen.

In past interviews, Jon Bon Jovi joked that his preferred choice to play him in a film would be his son, actor Jake Bongiovi, though no official casting decisions have been announced.

For now, fans will have to wait for further updates as Universal begins assembling the creative team behind what could become one of the next major music biopics.

Loading...