Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story

Sequels and Reboots

Screen Plunge
Published on

Twenty-three years after it broke boundaries and won hearts around the world, Gurinder Chadha has officially confirmed that a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham is in development. The 2002 classic, which turned Keira Knightley into an international star and cemented Parminder Nagra as a face of cultural representation in sports cinema, is finally getting a long-awaited follow-up.

Gurinder Chadha shared the news while attending the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro final in Basel, describing the atmosphere as “electric” and the perfect backdrop to reveal her plans. “I want to bring the beloved characters from Bend It Like Beckham back to audiences globally,” she told The Guardian. “Women’s football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever. The time feels right.”



Why Now?

Since its release in 2002, Bend It Like Beckham has been celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling around identity, gender roles, and cultural conflict. The film, which followed Jess Bhamra (Nagra), a British-Indian teenager who dreams of playing professional football despite her traditional family’s objections, grossed over $75 million worldwide.

It became a genuine cultural phenomenon, earning the distinction of being distributed in every country, even North Korea. Beyond the numbers, it inspired a generation of young women to pursue football and challenged stereotypes around race, gender, and sport.

For years, Gurinder Chadha resisted calls for a sequel, insisting she didn’t want to revisit the story without a truly worthy continuation. But in 2025, that changed. “I finally found a fantastic story for a follow-up,” she said, emphasizing that the sequel will retain the joyful, empowering spirit of the original while bringing a hard-hitting and relevant message for today’s audiences.

Who’s Involved?

While details of the Bend It Like Beckham sequel remain under wraps, Gurinder Chadha confirmed that the original cast is aware of the project, including Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra, Archie Panjabi, and Juliet Stevenson. Though no contracts are signed yet, she is “pretty sure” they will all return once the script is finalized.

In a surprising move, Gurinder Chadha has also brought on Emma Hayes, the highly respected new manager of the U.S. Women’s National Team, as a creative collaborator. Hayes, who admitted that she related to Knightley’s character Jules while watching the original, will help shape the football authenticity of the story.

Bend It Like Beckham was more than just a sports comedy — it was a touchstone of diasporic cinema, a landmark in feminist filmmaking, and a trailblazer for women’s sports stories. Its sequel arrives at a time when women’s football is experiencing record-breaking popularity, from sold-out stadiums to global broadcasting deals.

No release date has been announced yet, but Gurinder Chadha’s confirmation ensures that one of the most beloved cult classics of the 2000s is ready to inspire a new generation.


