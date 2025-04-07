E! News
David & Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims
While Rebecca Loos revisits explosive allegations of an affair with David Beckham, the football icon and his wife, Victoria Beckham, appear entirely unfazed — choosing instead to focus on family, love, and milestone celebrations. The power couple, married since 1999, is currently in full party mode, kicking off David’s 50th birthday festivities early with a glamorous celebration in Miami. In a dazzling display of unity, Victoria posted a carousel of Instagram photos of the Beckham clan dressed elegantly, captioned:
“What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!” David Beckham mirrored the joyful mood with his own post, opening with a heartwarming photo of himself and Victoria. “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early… So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Loos Isn’t Backing Down
As the Beckhams glow in their shared spotlight, former personal assistant Rebecca Loos is revisiting her decades-old claim that she had a months-long affair with David during his time in Spain in the early 2000s. In a fresh 60 Minutes Australia interview aired Sunday, Loos, now 47, insisted that she has “never lied” or “exaggerated” any part of her story.
“All I had on my side was the truth,” Rebecca Loos said, positioning herself against what she called the “most powerful couple in media” with seemingly unlimited access to legal and PR resources.
The allegations, originally aired in 2004, resurfaced after the release of David Beckham’s 2023 Netflix docuseries. While the football star categorically denied the affair then — and again through the years — he has yet to publicly address Loos’ latest comments.
Loos, who now lives a quiet life and is “happily married,” admitted that she felt “massively played” at the time, falling for “every cliché line.” She also opened up about the media backlash she endured, noting how she and Victoria were vilified while David Beckham emerged relatively unscathed.
Victoria’s Resilience and the Couple’s Comeback
Despite the long-standing whispers and media firestorms, Victoria has remained by David Beckham’s side, though not without struggle. In the Netflix docuseries, she candidly described the period as a “nightmare” and the “most unhappy” she’s ever been.
“It felt like the world was against us,” she shared. “We were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”
David, for his part, acknowledged the pain it caused his wife and revealed they renewed their vows in 2006 — a symbol of their enduring commitment.
A Family United
The Beckhams’ focus remains firmly on the family. Alongside their three sons — Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), and Cruz (20) — and daughter Harper (13), they continue to present a tight-knit, stylish front that refuses to be rattled by old headlines.
David recently praised Victoria and both their mothers in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, calling them “incredible women” who inspire him daily. For now, the Beckham legacy remains intact — scandal-resistant, media-savvy, and, above all, united.
Here is the 60 Minutes Australia interview with Rebecca Loos.