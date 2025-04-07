Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

David & Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims 60 Minutes

E! News

David & Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

While Rebecca Loos revisits explosive allegations of an affair with David Beckham, the football icon and his wife, Victoria Beckham, appear entirely unfazed — choosing instead to focus on family, love, and milestone celebrations. The power couple, married since 1999, is currently in full party mode, kicking off David’s 50th birthday festivities early with a glamorous celebration in Miami. In a dazzling display of unity, Victoria posted a carousel of Instagram photos of the Beckham clan dressed elegantly, captioned:

“What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!” David Beckham mirrored the joyful mood with his own post, opening with a heartwarming photo of himself and Victoria. “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early… So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Meanwhile, Rebecca Loos Isn’t Backing Down

As the Beckhams glow in their shared spotlight, former personal assistant Rebecca Loos is revisiting her decades-old claim that she had a months-long affair with David during his time in Spain in the early 2000s. In a fresh 60 Minutes Australia interview aired Sunday, Loos, now 47, insisted that she has “never lied” or “exaggerated” any part of her story.

“All I had on my side was the truth,” Rebecca Loos said, positioning herself against what she called the “most powerful couple in media” with seemingly unlimited access to legal and PR resources.

The allegations, originally aired in 2004, resurfaced after the release of David Beckham’s 2023 Netflix docuseries. While the football star categorically denied the affair then — and again through the years — he has yet to publicly address Loos’ latest comments.

Loos, who now lives a quiet life and is “happily married,” admitted that she felt “massively played” at the time, falling for “every cliché line.” She also opened up about the media backlash she endured, noting how she and Victoria were vilified while David Beckham emerged relatively unscathed.

Rebecca Loos Claims Affair with David Beckham

Rebecca Loos Claims Affair with David Beckham

Victoria’s Resilience and the Couple’s Comeback

Despite the long-standing whispers and media firestorms, Victoria has remained by David Beckham’s side, though not without struggle. In the Netflix docuseries, she candidly described the period as a “nightmare” and the “most unhappy” she’s ever been.

“It felt like the world was against us,” she shared. “We were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

David, for his part, acknowledged the pain it caused his wife and revealed they renewed their vows in 2006 — a symbol of their enduring commitment.

A Family United

The Beckhams’ focus remains firmly on the family. Alongside their three sons — Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), and Cruz (20) — and daughter Harper (13), they continue to present a tight-knit, stylish front that refuses to be rattled by old headlines.

David recently praised Victoria and both their mothers in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, calling them “incredible women” who inspire him daily. For now, the Beckham legacy remains intact — scandal-resistant, media-savvy, and, above all, united.

Here is the 60 Minutes Australia interview with Rebecca Loos.

 


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims 60 Minutes

David & Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims
By April 7, 2025
Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried to Seduce Him, Slams Hollywood’s ‘Fluid Culture’ Sean Diddy Combs P Diddy PBD Podcast

Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried to Seduce Him, Slams Hollywood’s ‘Fluid Culture’
By April 6, 2025
Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge DOGE

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge
By April 5, 2025
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Teaser Teases an Electrifying Return AMC Negan Maggie

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Teaser Teases an Electrifying Return
By April 7, 2025
‘Mortal Kombat 2’ First Look: Johnny Cage Joins the Fight in a Bigger, Bloodier Sequel Karl Urban Hiroyuki Sanada The boys

‘Mortal Kombat 2’ First Look: Johnny Cage Joins the Fight in a Bigger, Bloodier Sequel
By April 6, 2025
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 22: TV’s Longest-Running Medical Drama Still Has Life Left Ellen Pompeo Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) ABC Disney+

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 22: TV’s Longest-Running Medical Drama Still Has Life Left
By April 6, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Trump Tariff Fallout: Stellantis Announces U.S. Layoffs Amid Plant Shutdowns in Canada and Mexico Donald Trump Unifor UAW United Auto Workers

Trump Tariff Fallout: Stellantis Announces U.S. Layoffs Amid Plant Shutdowns in Canada and Mexico
By April 6, 2025
KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million MotoGP CFMoto

KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million
By April 5, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson's ‘The Alto Knights’

Hollywood

Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson’s ‘The Alto Knights’
To Top
Loading...