Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates

Two decades after The Passion of the Christ shocked Hollywood with its staggering box office success, director Mel Gibson is finally moving forward with his long-awaited sequel. But in a surprise twist, the biblical follow-up—officially titled The Resurrection of the Christ—will be split into two films, both set for release in 2027.

According to Lionsgate, The Resurrection of the Christ Part One will debut on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, while Part Two will follow just 40 days later on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027. The studio’s decision to schedule the films around major Christian holidays underscores the project’s faith-driven appeal and global box office ambitions.







A Record-Breaking Legacy

The original 2004 film, starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, became one of the most successful independent films of all time. Produced on a modest $30 million budget, it went on to earn $610 million worldwide—including $370 million domestically. At the time, it was the highest-grossing R-rated movie in U.S. history, a record it held until 2024 when Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed it with $636 million.

Beyond its commercial impact, The Passion of the Christ earned three Academy Award nominations, including best cinematography, best makeup, and best original score. The film remains one of the most influential faith-based projects in Hollywood history.

What to Expect From the Sequel

As its title suggests, The Resurrection of the Christ will focus on the events following Jesus’s crucifixion, chronicling his resurrection and the aftermath for his followers. Mel Gibson, working alongside screenwriter Randall Wallace (Braveheart), has promised an ambitious and unconventional take on the story, once describing the screenplay as “an acid trip” unlike anything he had ever read.

Jim Caviezel is expected to reprise his role as Jesus, with Monica Bellucci rumored to return as Mary Magdalene. Given Gibson’s history of meticulous biblical storytelling, fans can expect sweeping visuals, intense performances, and potentially controversial interpretations.

Mel Gibson’s Career Arc

The project comes at a pivotal moment in Mel Gibson’s career. The Oscar-winning director, whose personal controversies have often overshadowed his work, made his return to Hollywood filmmaking with January’s Flight Risk, a Mark Wahlberg-led thriller that underperformed with just $48 million globally. His last major critical success as a director was 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, which earned six Oscar nominations and two wins.

Now, Mel Gibson appears determined to reclaim his place in Hollywood with The Resurrection of the Christ. If the sequel captures even a fraction of the cultural and financial impact of its predecessor, it could mark one of the most dramatic comebacks in modern cinema.

With its carefully timed release dates, high expectations, and a built-in global fanbase, The Resurrection of the Christ is shaping up to be one of 2027’s most anticipated films. Whether Gibson can once again spark a cultural phenomenon—or court fresh controversy—remains to be seen.

For now, faith-driven audiences and cinephiles alike will be marking their calendars for Good Friday 2027, when Part One of The Resurrection of the Christ finally hits theaters.