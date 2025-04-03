Connect with us

Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel Set to Begin Filming This Summer in Rome

Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel Set to Begin Filming This Summer in Rome

Mel Gibson is set to bring his long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ to life this summer. Titled The Resurrection of the Christ, the film is scheduled to begin production in August 2025 at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, one of Europe’s most renowned film production hubs. The announcement was made by Manuela Cacciamani, the CEO of Cinecittà Studios, in an interview with the Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The sequel will serve as a follow-up to Mel Gibson’s 2004 biblical blockbuster, The Passion of the Christ, which depicted Jesus’ final days leading up to his crucifixion. The film became the highest-grossing independent movie of all time, earning nearly $612 million worldwide. Now, more than two decades later, The Resurrection of The Christ aims to continue the story by focusing on Jesus’ resurrection and its spiritual implications.

Filming Locations and Cast

Just like The Passion of the Christ, the sequel will be filmed in historical locations across Italy. The newly constructed Studio 22 at Cinecittà Studios will serve as the primary shooting location. Additional filming will take place in the ancient Italian towns of Matera, Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura, known for their historical architecture and resemblance to ancient Jerusalem.

Jim Caviezel is expected to reprise his role as Jesus Christ, while Maia Morgenstern and Francesco De Vito, who played Mary and Peter in the first film, are also likely to return. However, no official confirmation has been given by Gibson’s team.

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

A Bold, Sci-Fi Inspired Narrative

Mel Gibson has described The Resurrection of the Christ as an ambitious and unconventional project. During a January 2025 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he revealed that the film would have an “acid trip” feel, unlike anything he has ever read before. The screenplay was co-written by Gibson alongside Randall Wallace, the screenwriter behind Braveheart.

In a 2022 interview with the National Catholic Register, Gibson elaborated on his vision, explaining that the film would not follow a linear narrative. Instead, it will incorporate elements from different timelines and spiritual realms, possibly including the fall of the angels and scenes set in hell. Gibson’s comments suggest that The Resurrection may include elements of fantasy and theological exploration, making it a unique take on the biblical story.

Controversy and Expectations

Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ was both a massive box office success and a highly controversial film. While many religious groups embraced its depiction of Jesus’ suffering, critics accused it of antisemitism, arguing that it placed excessive blame on Jewish leaders for Jesus’ death. The controversy, however, only fueled interest, with churches booking entire theatres for private screenings.

With The Resurrection of the Christ, Mel Gibson is expected to deliver a visually stunning and theologically provocative film. Given his ambitious storytelling approach and the success of the original film, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.

Though no release date has been confirmed, The Resurrection of the Christ is expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or early 2027. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see if Mel Gibson can once again deliver a cinematic masterpiece that captivates audiences worldwide.


