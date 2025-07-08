Connect with us

'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story Amazon Prime Video

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story

Prime Video just dropped the adrenaline-fueled first teaser for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the highly anticipated prequel to its hit action-thriller series The Terminal List. Reuniting Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch, this explosive new chapter delves into the dark origins of CIA covert operations—and the personal toll it exacts on the warriors behind the mission.

Created by The Terminal List author Jack Carr and original series showrunner David DiGilio, Dark Wolf centers on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) as he transitions from elite Navy SEAL to shadowy CIA operative. While Chris Pratt reprises his fan-favourite role as James Reece, the focus here is on a raw and unfiltered dive into the moral complexities and brutal consequences of special operations warfare.



“The Only Way Out Is Right Through It”

The teaser opens with a haunting voiceover: “When we step on that battlefield, we fight for each other.” The trailer’s intense visuals—covert missions, firefights, and emotional reckonings—set the tone for a psychological and action-packed rollercoaster. It ends on a chilling note: “The only way out is right through it.”

Chris Pratt’s James Reece takes a backseat in this prequel, but his presence looms large. The story dives deeper into the brotherhood forged in combat, and the impossible decisions operatives like Edwards must face in the name of duty and survival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

An Elite Cast and Real-World Credibility

Joining Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, and Shiraz Tzarfati, with Jared Shaw returning as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers.

What gives Dark Wolf an extra edge is its authenticity: the production is backed by veterans of the military and intelligence community. Executive producers include former Army Ranger Max Adams, former Navy SEAL and technical advisor Jared Shaw, and Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun), ensuring that every mission and maneuver reflects real-world intensity.

From Page to Prime: A Jack Carr Universe Expansion

With Dark Wolf, Prime Video is building a cinematic universe around Carr’s best-selling Terminal List franchise. Where Season 1 leaned into revenge and survival, the prequel goes deeper into ideological warfare, CIA ethics, and personal redemption.

Fans are eager to explore Ben Edwards’ complicated arc, especially given his fate in the original series. This new installment promises deep character development, combat realism, and emotional stakes as high as the action sequences are intense.

Release Date

While Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is expected to drop late 2025, with the trailer already racking up millions of views and sparking buzz across fan forums and social media.


Loading...