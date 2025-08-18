Connect with us

Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog's-Eye View of the Supernatural

Shudder Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural

Horror

Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural

Screen Plunge
Published on

Shudder is no stranger to pushing boundaries in the horror genre, but its upcoming release, Good Boy, takes terror to an entirely new perspective — literally. The film, which debuts on October 3, 2025, tells a chilling supernatural story from the point of view of a loyal dog named Indy.

Directed by Ben Leonberg (Strange Thing), the film has already been described as “genuinely unnerving” by Collider, with fans comparing its eerie atmosphere to Courage the Cowardly Dog, the cult classic cartoon known for blending absurd humor with nightmare-inducing imagery.



The Story: Loyalty Meets the Supernatural

At its core, Shudder’s Good Boy is about loyalty, love, and survival — with a horrifying twist.

The plot follows Todd, a man who moves with his dog Indy to a rural family home, only to discover that the house is crawling with dark supernatural entities. As malevolent forces target Todd, Indy becomes his silent protector, alerting him to dangers he can’t see and standing guard against horrors that no human could fully comprehend.

Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix

The official synopsis reads: “A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.”

The twist is simple but chilling — we see much of the haunting through Indy’s eyes, making the audience feel the helpless terror of a dog who can sense evil but cannot explain it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Boy (@goodboy.film)

Why This Horror Concept Works

Animal-centered horror often leaves audiences on edge, as many viewers worry more about pets than people. The trailer for Good Boy leans into that fear. From scenes of Indy barking at invisible figures to watching violent encounters unfold, the dog becomes both the film’s heart and its horror lens.

This approach adds a suffocating layer of dread: Indy can witness the supernatural but can’t communicate it, making the audience just as powerless as he is.

And let’s face it — cats might join the ghosts. But a dog? He’ll fight to the end.

The Cast & Crew

  • Director: Ben Leonberg

  • Writers: Ben Leonberg, Alex Cannon

  • Cast: Stuart Rudin (Todd), Shane Jensen (Vera), and of course, Indy the dog

At a lean 73 minutes, Shudder’s Good Boy promises to be a tense, tightly wound horror experience that wastes no time in pulling viewers into its dog’s-eye nightmare, until then enjoy the trailer.


