Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix

Netflix has officially greenlit a remake of Cujo, Stephen King’s 1981 horror novel that has long haunted fans with its brutal simplicity: a mother and son trapped in a car, stalked by a rabid dog. More than 40 years after the original film adaptation, the streaming giant is ready to reintroduce Cujo to a new generation. The remake will be produced by Roy Lee, best known for Barbarian. While no writer, director, or actors have been announced, the project promises to blend Stephen King’s classic terror with modern storytelling.

A Legacy of Fear

Originally adapted in 1983 by director Lewis Teague and starring Dee Wallace, Cujo earned $21 million worldwide on a modest $6 million budget. The film became a cult classic, noted for its claustrophobic tension and emotional weight. The story’s simplicity—ordinary people in extraordinary danger—made it unforgettable. Stephen King’s novel delves into more than horror. It’s a psychological thriller rooted in fear, desperation, and the fragility of domestic life. The idea of being trapped, helpless, and hunted continues to strike a nerve—perhaps now more than ever.

King’s Cinematic Renaissance

Cujo joins a growing list of Stephen King adaptations finding new life in Hollywood. Director Mike Flanagan recently completed The Life of Chuck, a more hopeful King tale starring Tom Hiddleston and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film won the audience award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired by Neon.

Neon also backed The Monkey, a bloody, high-concept slasher based on a Stephen King short story, which has grossed $45 million worldwide since its February release. Elsewhere, The Running Man is being adapted by Edgar Wright with Colman Domingo, Glen Powell, and Josh Brolin set to star. On the TV side, HBO is working on Welcome to Derry, a prequel to It, and Amazon is developing a new Carrie series, also helmed by Mike Flanagan.

A Perfect Fit for Netflix

The Cujo remake fits into Netflix’s broader strategy of tapping into recognisable IP to boost viewership. Netflix horror continues to be one of the platform’s most reliable genres, and revisiting a psychologically charged thriller like Cujo is likely to attract both longtime fans and curious newcomers.

The themes—fear, isolation, survival—are timeless, and with the right creative team, Cujo could become one of the streaming service’s standout releases.

As Stephen King adaptations continue to dominate film and TV, the Cujo reboot marks a return to raw, grounded horror that doesn’t rely on supernatural elements to scare. With the potential for updated psychological depth, sharp performances, and relentless tension, this new Cujo might just bite harder than ever before.

Fans of King—and fans of fear—should keep their eyes on this one.


