Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios has officially released the first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving fans a thrilling first look at the highly anticipated reboot. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. It is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

A Fresh Take on the Fantastic Four

Unlike previous iterations of the Fantastic Four, this film will not retell the team’s origin story. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige mentioned this approach during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, explaining that audiences are already familiar with how the team got their powers. Instead, the film aims to deliver something never seen in the Fantastic Four universe. “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” Feige said.

Adding to the excitement is the film’s 1960s-inspired aesthetic, a departure from the modern-day settings of past Fantastic Four films. Director Matt Shakman revealed that the movie embraces a retro-futuristic style, blending elements of classic 1960s visuals with futuristic technology. “We’re not just doing the ‘60s, we’re doing retro-future ’60s,” Shakman teased. “It’s part what you know from the ’60s, but part what you’ve never seen before.”

First Trailer: Family, Adventure, and a New Universe?

The newly released teaser gives fans a glimpse into the film’s tone and dynamic. It opens with the Fantastic Four sharing a Sunday dinner and reflecting on their journey and the bond they’ve formed as a team. Whatever life throws at us, we’ll face it together. As a family,” Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) says in a heartfelt moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fantastic Four (@fantasticfour)

However, the teaser hints at significant action sequences and high-stakes challenges, leaving fans speculating about the team’s next adventure.

Adding to the intrigue, Kevin Feige recently hinted that the Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby starrer movie might take place in an alternate universe rather than the main Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a discussion on The Official Marvel Podcast, he referenced a previously released piece of concept art that depicted Johnny Storm flying in the air, making a ‘4’ symbol, with a mysterious cityscape in the background.

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know,” Kevin Feige said, fueling theories that the film may introduce a new Marvel multiverse setting.

Anticipation Builds for Marvel’s Iconic Superhero Team

With its star-studded cast of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, unique setting, and fresh approach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is shaping up to be a must-watch superhero film. Fans have long awaited a definitive Fantastic Four adaptation, and Marvel seems determined to deliver something truly special.

With the film’s July 25, 2025, release date approaching, excitement is at an all-time high. Whether it takes place in the MCU or an entirely new universe, one thing is sure—Marvel’s First Family is ready to make a spectacular return to the big screen.

