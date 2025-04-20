Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Limp Bizkit’s $200 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Moves Forward

Limp Bizkit’s $200 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Moves Forward

Copyright

Limp Bizkit’s $200 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Moves Forward

Sound Plunge
Published on

Limp Bizkit’s high-stakes legal fight against Universal Music Group (UMG) is set to move forward, as a federal judge has ruled that key claims, particularly those involving copyright infringement, can proceed in court. The band accuses UMG of deliberately concealing as much as $200 million in royalties, a case that could have major implications for artist-label relationships across the industry.

Judge Percy Anderson, presiding in federal court, issued the ruling on March 17. While he ordered frontman Fred Durst to refile most of his contractual claims in either California or New York state courts, he denied UMG’s motion to dismiss Limp Bizkit’s copyright-related allegations. This paves the way for what could be a lengthy legal showdown.

A Complex Legal Landscape

At the heart of the dispute is the band’s attempt to rescind their long-standing contracts with UMG—a move that could return ownership of their copyrights back to them. While the judge had initially rejected this bid in January, his latest ruling reopens the question and sends parts of the case to state courts for further review.

The decision separates the copyright claims from the contractual dispute, recognising that they involve “facts and law that are distinct,” according to the court documents. UMG is to formally respond to the allegations of copyright infringement.

Accusations of Fraud and Royalty Concealment

Limp Bizkit alleges that UMG operated a royalty payment system designed specifically to obscure the amounts owed to artists. According to the complaint, the label created “software and systems” that made it difficult, if not impossible, for performers to track and verify their royalties. The band says this scheme helped UMG retain large sums that rightfully belonged to them.

UMG has denied these claims outright, calling them “fiction” in a motion to dismiss filed last November.

Fred Durst Points to Streaming Boom

According to the lawsuit, Fred Durst was informed by Flip Records—the band’s original label—that it had been receiving substantial payouts as a result of renewed interest in Limp Bizkit, driven in part by monthly streaming numbers in the millions on platforms like Spotify. While the band received a payment of $1.03 million, and Fred Durst’s Flawless Records received $2.3 million, their legal team argues that these payments fall far short of what is truly owed.

They also suggest that Limp Bizkit is not alone in being shortchanged. The band and Fred Durst believes that UMG’s model may have affected “hundreds of other artists” over the years.

Drake’s Legal Team Fires Back at UMG, Accuses Label of Exploiting Artists

Industry-Wide Implications

Limp Bizkit, known for early 2000s hits such as “Break Stuff” and “My Way,” may be embarking on one of the most high-profile artist lawsuits in recent memory. If successful, the case could open the floodgates for other legacy acts to challenge long-standing label practices in the digital era.

With millions potentially on the line and a major music label under scrutiny, all eyes will now turn to the upcoming hearings as this explosive case develops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Limp Bizkit (@limpbizkit)


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spark Reunion Rumors With Spanish Dinner Date

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spark Reunion Rumors With Spanish Dinner Date
By April 19, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian Marc Agnifilo Brian Steel

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May
By April 19, 2025
Lowe’s Acquires Artisan Design Group in $1.3B Deal to Boost Pro Services and Rival Home Depot

Lowe’s Acquires Artisan Design Group in $1.3B Deal to Boost Pro Services and Rival Home Depot
By April 18, 2025
Doechii Confronts Chaos and Paranoia in Striking “Anxiety” Music Video Gotye’s iconic “Somebody That I Used to Know” James Mackel

Doechii Confronts Chaos and Paranoia in Striking “Anxiety” Music Video
By April 20, 2025
A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, and Lady Bird Midsommar

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division
By April 19, 2025
Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix

Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix
By April 19, 2025
Sports Betting Trends in 2025

Sports Betting Trends in 2025
By April 18, 2025
Why sweepstakes navigate the US's complex gambling laws

Why sweepstakes navigate the US’s complex gambling laws
By April 17, 2025
RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids Tej Pratap Singh Indian Army Bids

RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids
By April 17, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours GoDaddy Registry Failure

Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours
By April 18, 2025
Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws Apple iPhone OS Update

Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws
By April 17, 2025
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
By April 17, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
To Top
Loading...