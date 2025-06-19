Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee Hozier, Def Leppard,James Taylor Summerfest 2025: Full Lineup

Music & Art Festivals

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee

Sound Plunge
Published on

The Midwest’s ultimate summer music celebration is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Summerfest 2025 officially kicks off in downtown Milwaukee today, with thousands expected to flood the lakefront grounds for three jam-packed weekends of music, food, and unforgettable memories.

Spanning June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5, the festival will feature a mix of legendary rockers, chart-topping pop acts, indie darlings, and hip-hop icons across multiple stages, including the main American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

What to Expect: Lineup Highlights by Day

Thursday, June 19:

Amphitheater Headliners: Def Leppard and Tesla

Festival Stage Performers: The Isley Brothers, Aly & AJ, Ginuwine, Eric Benét, Fabolous, DJ Kenny Perez & Friends, Natasha Bedingfield, Mike Jones, and Bow Wow



Friday, June 20:

Amphitheater Headliner: Hozier, joined by Gigi Perez

Festival Stage Acts: George Thorogood & the Destroyers, The Head and The Heart, Dispatch, Mike Posner, Rick Springfield, and Muscadine Bloodline

Saturday, June 21:

Amphitheater Headliners: James Taylor, Jason Mraz, and Tiny Habits

Festival Stage Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Yung Gravy, iann dior, Matt Maltese, Artemas, Eric Bellinger, Billy Currington, Lindsey Stirling, and GROOVY

Ticket Pricing and Passes

Getting access to one of the largest music festivals in the U.S. doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s a breakdown of your ticketing options:

General Admission (Single Day): ₹30.00

UScellular 3-Day Pass: ₹63.00

UScellular 9-Day Power Pass: ₹130.00

Amphitheater performances require a separate ticket, but buying one also includes same-day Summerfest gate admission — a two-for-one deal music lovers can’t ignore.

Barbra Streisand Announces Star-Studded Duet Album ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’

Where It All Happens

Held along the scenic Henry Maier Festival Park on the lakefront, Milwaukee’s Music Festival, Summerfest, offers the perfect backdrop for musical immersion and summer celebration. As local venues and pop-ups compete for attention, Summerfest continues to dominate with its scale and legacy, drawing fans from across the nation.

Set Times & Full Schedule

Set times for each day and stage are now live on Summerfest.com and the festival’s official Instagram. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, as many acts will overlap across the sprawling festival grounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Summerfest (@summerfest)

Why Summerfest Still Reigns Supreme

With more than 800 acts scheduled across 12 stages over three weekends, Milwaukee Music Festival Summerfest 2025 is a music lover’s dream. Whether you’re vibing to Eric Bellinger, rocking out with Def Leppard, or singing along with James Taylor, there’s something for everyone — and at prices far more affordable than most major festivals.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit
By June 18, 2025
Beyoncé, Fans Cheer on Paul McCartney's Birthday as He turns 83 Beatles Beyoncé Blackbird

Paul McCartney Turns 83—And Fans Beg Him Not to Retire
By June 18, 2025
jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding Protests Rock Venice as Activists Plot to Disrupt Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding Celebration

Protests Rock Venice as Activists Plot to Disrupt Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding Celebration
By June 18, 2025
Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee Hozier, Def Leppard,James Taylor Summerfest 2025: Full Lineup

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee
By June 19, 2025
Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer The Boss Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style Bonde do Brunão,

Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style
By June 19, 2025
How Payment Infrastructure Impacts Consumer Trust and Business Success payment software company e-commerce Consumer trust digital routing and cascading

How Payment Infrastructure Impacts Consumer Trust and Business Success
By June 19, 2025
Air India CEO Faces Plagiarism Allegations After Tragic Plane Crash Kills 241 Campbell Wilson CEO Air India Public Relations team

Air India CEO Faces Plagiarism Allegations After Tragic Plane Crash Kills 241
By June 19, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style Bonde do Brunão,

Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style
By June 19, 2025
Multipl Reinvents Mutual Funds as Smart Savings Accounts for Everyday Spending Goals Spendvesting

Multipl Reinvents Mutual Funds as Smart Savings Accounts for Everyday Spending Goals
By June 19, 2025
How Payment Infrastructure Impacts Consumer Trust and Business Success payment software company e-commerce Consumer trust digital routing and cascading

How Payment Infrastructure Impacts Consumer Trust and Business Success
By June 19, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect” Mental Health

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”
By June 17, 2025
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...