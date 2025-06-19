Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee

The Midwest’s ultimate summer music celebration is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Summerfest 2025 officially kicks off in downtown Milwaukee today, with thousands expected to flood the lakefront grounds for three jam-packed weekends of music, food, and unforgettable memories.

Spanning June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5, the festival will feature a mix of legendary rockers, chart-topping pop acts, indie darlings, and hip-hop icons across multiple stages, including the main American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

What to Expect: Lineup Highlights by Day

Thursday, June 19:

Amphitheater Headliners: Def Leppard and Tesla

Festival Stage Performers: The Isley Brothers, Aly & AJ, Ginuwine, Eric Benét, Fabolous, DJ Kenny Perez & Friends, Natasha Bedingfield, Mike Jones, and Bow Wow







Friday, June 20:

Amphitheater Headliner: Hozier, joined by Gigi Perez

Festival Stage Acts: George Thorogood & the Destroyers, The Head and The Heart, Dispatch, Mike Posner, Rick Springfield, and Muscadine Bloodline

Saturday, June 21:

Amphitheater Headliners: James Taylor, Jason Mraz, and Tiny Habits

Festival Stage Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Yung Gravy, iann dior, Matt Maltese, Artemas, Eric Bellinger, Billy Currington, Lindsey Stirling, and GROOVY

Ticket Pricing and Passes

Getting access to one of the largest music festivals in the U.S. doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s a breakdown of your ticketing options:

General Admission (Single Day): ₹30.00

UScellular 3-Day Pass: ₹63.00

UScellular 9-Day Power Pass: ₹130.00

Amphitheater performances require a separate ticket, but buying one also includes same-day Summerfest gate admission — a two-for-one deal music lovers can’t ignore.

Where It All Happens

Held along the scenic Henry Maier Festival Park on the lakefront, Milwaukee’s Music Festival, Summerfest, offers the perfect backdrop for musical immersion and summer celebration. As local venues and pop-ups compete for attention, Summerfest continues to dominate with its scale and legacy, drawing fans from across the nation.

Set Times & Full Schedule

Set times for each day and stage are now live on Summerfest.com and the festival’s official Instagram. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, as many acts will overlap across the sprawling festival grounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summerfest (@summerfest)

Why Summerfest Still Reigns Supreme

With more than 800 acts scheduled across 12 stages over three weekends, Milwaukee Music Festival Summerfest 2025 is a music lover’s dream. Whether you’re vibing to Eric Bellinger, rocking out with Def Leppard, or singing along with James Taylor, there’s something for everyone — and at prices far more affordable than most major festivals.