Lorde Drops Surprise Music Video for ‘What Was That’ After NYC Pop-Up Chaos

Lorde has kicked off a bold new era with the release of her latest single, “What Was That”, just a day after a chaotic and ultimately unforgettable fan gathering in New York City’s Washington Square Park. The new track, her first major release since 2021’s Solar Power, arrived a day ahead of schedule following an impromptu event that drew massive crowds—and an unexpected police response. To the overwhelming fan engagement and viral attention, Lorde moved up the release of “What Was That” by a day. She has dropped the official music video—a visual love letter to New York and her fans. The track, a shimmering blend of pop introspection and city grit, was co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack (known for work with Bon Iver), and Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro, whose credits include Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

The video opens with Lorde wandering the city alone, capturing quiet, introspective moments on foot and bicycle. It culminates in her dancing in the centre of Washington Square Park, echoing the previous night’s impromptu performance and offering a polished tribute to the chaos and beauty of fan connection.

A Pop-Up Turns Into Pandemonium

It all began earlier this week when Lorde sent out a message on social media: “Meet me in the park.” Fans quickly figured out the location and flocked to Washington Square Park by the hundreds. Within hours, the Lower Manhattan landmark was swarming with excited listeners, some even climbing trees to catch a glimpse of the Royals hitmaker.

However, before Lorde could make her appearance, local authorities intervened. Law enforcement shut down the event, citing the absence of sound and park permits required for performances. Fans were told to disperse, and it seemed the moment was over before it even began.

A New Chapter Begins

“What Was That” marks the beginning of Lorde’s next chapter—one that appears to embrace both vulnerability and spontaneity. The song, which she first teased on TikTok weeks ago, blends her signature emotional depth with a more playful tone, signalling an evolution in her sound and persona.

While no album announcement has been made, the momentum suggests more is on the way. For now, “What Was That” stands as both a musical reawakening and a testament to Lorde’s enduring ability to captivate fans, whether through carefully crafted art or an unplanned, unforgettable night in the park.