Lorde Announces Bold New Album 'Virgin,' Set for June 27 Release

Lorde Announces Bold New Album ‘Virgin,’ Set for June 27 Release

Album Announcement

Lorde Announces Bold New Album ‘Virgin,’ Set for June 27 Release

Sound Plunge
Lorde is officially back. After a long hiatus, the Grammy-winning artist has announced her fourth studio album, Virgin, which is set for release on June 27. The New Zealand singer-songwriter teased the album on her website, calling it “100% written in blood,” hinting at a raw, personal, and emotionally intense body of work. The striking title and haunting album artwork—an X-ray of a pelvis with a zipper and IUD outline—suggest an unflinching exploration of themes related to femininity, bodily autonomy, and vulnerability.

Virgin features an impressive list of collaborators from across the indie and pop music world. Lorde co-wrote the album with Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro—who has shaped hits for Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan—as well as Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, and longtime collaborator Buddy Ross.

Production duties are shared between Lorde and Jim-E Stack, whose diverse credits include work with Bon Iver, Caroline Polachek, and Gracie Abrams. Mixing was handled by industry giants Spike Stent and Tom Elmhirst, while mastering was done by Chris Gehringer, ensuring a sonically rich final product.

 

A Glimpse With ‘What Was That’

The first single from Lorde’s Virgin, titled “What Was That,” offers fans an early taste of the album’s direction. Lorde launched the track with a surprise fan event at Washington Square Park in New York on April 23. There, she played the song through speakers with the help of Hynes, and danced and sang along with fans in an intimate, communal moment. The music video for the track was created using footage from the event, capturing the spontaneous, grassroots energy that Lorde aims to channel.

Lorde also shared a voice message teasing the album’s arrival, saying,

“Everything is about to change. These are the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”

The message adds to the anticipation, framing Virgin as a pivotal moment in her artistic journey—a turning point for both her and her fans.

This release marks Lorde’s return after Solar Power (2021), an album that took a softer, more sun-soaked approach but received mixed reviews. With Virgin, she appears ready to revisit the raw intensity that made her debut, Pure Heroine, such a global phenomenon.

A Statement of Identity

From the visual language to the collaborators and early marketing moves, Virgin seems poised to be Lorde’s most personal and provocative work yet. It’s an album about reinvention, identity, and truth-telling—and she isn’t holding anything back.

With 11 tracks ready to go and a bold artistic vision behind it, Virgin is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Lorde Surprises Fans in NYC With Impromptu Performance After Police Shut Down Earlier Gathering


