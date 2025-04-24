Connect with us

Lorde Surprises Fans in NYC With Impromptu Performance After Police Shut Down Earlier Gathering

Lorde Surprises Fans in NYC With Impromptu Performance After Police Shut Down Earlier Gathering

Lorde Surprises Fans in NYC With Impromptu Performance After Police Shut Down Earlier Gathering

New York City’s Washington Square Park became the stage for an unforgettable pop moment on Tuesday as Lorde treated fans to an impromptu blast of her new single, “What Was That,” following an earlier attempt at a fan gathering that was shut down by police. The New Zealand pop star had initially texted fans to “meet me in the park,” prompting hundreds to flock to the iconic Lower Manhattan space. Fans quickly guessed the location and showed up in droves, eager for a glimpse of the elusive artist and a sneak preview of her new music.

Clad in jeans and a bikini under a white shirt, Lorde climbed above the crowd, dancing and mouthing the lyrics to her new single as it played over portable speakers: “Since I was seventeen, I gave you everything / Now, we wake from a dream / Well, baby, what was that?” The performance, though brief, was met with ecstatic cheers, singing, and countless phone cameras capturing the moment.

Cops Crash the Party

Earlier in the day, an unscheduled event—presumably the first iteration of the meet-up—was shut down by NYPD officers and park rangers. Authorities cited the absence of a sound permit and a parks permit, both of which are required to host events of that size in public spaces. According to a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, officers were alerted to the unauthorised event around 6:47 p.m. and informed the organisers they had to leave.

Lorde quickly addressed the situation on Instagram Stories:

“Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down I am truly amazed by how many of you showed up!!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse… I’m so sorry.”

A New Era Begins

The chaotic yet heartfelt fan event signals the start of a new era for Lorde. The Grammy-winning artist has been teasing the release of her fourth album, with “What Was That” set to drop officially on April 25. The surprise appearance came on the heels of her first-ever TikTok video, where she previewed the single while strolling through the same park.

Instead of traditional promo strategies, Lorde has been communicating directly with fans via text and voice memos. Following her recent appearance with Charli XCX at Coachella, she shared a message that hinted at major changes: “Everything is about to change, and these are really the last moments where it’s just us. I’m so ready… This is gonna be crazy, you have no idea.”

A Raw, Unfiltered Approach

Lorde’s new approach to fan interaction appears to prioritise intimacy and spontaneity. In a recent voice note, she said: “I’m in the zone, not wanting to think too hard about how to communicate… What if it’s just about saying it, maybe getting it wrong, and that being okay?”

As Lorde steps into a new musical chapter, her fans—whether at Coachella, texting her, or dancing in Washington Square Park—seem more than ready to follow her lead, even if it means dodging cops along the way.


