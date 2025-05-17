Lola Young’s “Messy” Joins Lorde’s “Royals” in Historic Airplay Achievement

Connect with us

British singer-songwriter Lola Young has reached a rare airplay milestone with her breakout single “Messy,” joining an elite club previously occupied by just one other artist — Lorde. The soulful anthem has topped three major Billboard radio charts, making Young the second solo woman to lead Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Alternative Airplay with a debut hit.

“Messy” rose two spots to claim the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart dated May 24. This comes after it previously topped the Pop Airplay chart the week prior and the Alternative Airplay chart back in April, completing an impressive trifecta.

The last — and only other — time this genre-spanning feat occurred was in 2013, when Lorde’s “Royals” led all three charts during its groundbreaking run. That song held No. 1 for one week on Pop Airplay, three weeks on Adult Pop, and seven weeks on Alternative, establishing Lorde as a generational talent and radio powerhouse.

Now, over a decade later, Lola Young’s “Messy” mirrors that trajectory. Released via Day One/Island Records and supported by Republic Records’ radio campaign, “Messy” is turning into a generational marker of its own — a gritty, emotionally charged track that defies genre boundaries while resonating widely with listeners.

What I’m realizing about myself as an artist is that I’m not about the glitz and the glam — I don’t scream ‘Hollywood’,” Young told Billboard in an interview last year. “For a long time, I wanted to represent this ideal of Westernized beauty — but then I realized I’m not that. I now choose to give realness and truth. I’ve got a bit of a belly out, I f—ing swear a bunch and I have fun. And that’s what people are resonating with.”

Lola Young’s down-to-earth authenticity, combined with her powerful vocals and lyrical vulnerability, has clearly struck a chord with fans across formats. “Messy” is that rare modern hit that feels equally at home on alternative stations and adult pop playlists, a testament to its broad emotional appeal and sonic versatility.

Meanwhile, Lorde is experiencing her own resurgence. Her latest single, “What Was That,” continues to climb the charts, jumping from No. 23 to No. 18 on Alternative Airplay and from No. 31 to No. 27 on Adult Alternative Airplay. It’s a quiet but steady return to radio relevance for the New Zealand artist who once redefined pop’s boundaries.

Lorde Announces Bold New Album ‘Virgin,’ Set for June 27 Release

As for Lola Young, she’s not slowing down. Her new single “One Thing” dropped May 16, signalling her intent to build on “Messy’s” momentum and establish a long-term presence in a crowded field of emerging stars.

With this historic three-chart sweep, Lola Young proves that heartfelt songwriting, raw vocal delivery, and genre-blending production still have the power to captivate listeners, no matter where they tune in.


