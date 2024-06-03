Trailer Out: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars in Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent”

The anticipation is palpable as we edge closer to the premiere of Apple TV+’s gripping new legal thriller, “Presumed Innocent”, starring the ever-evolving Jake Gyllenhaal. The latest trailer dropped, and it’s electrifying. Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich repeatedly insists, “I did not kill her,” setting the stage for a compelling mystery that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the end.

Mark Your Calendars: June 12 Premiere

With a new premiere date, “Presumed Innocent” will debut on Wednesday, June 12. This strategic move capitalizes on the buzz following its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 9. The series, brought to life by the visionary minds of David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, promises a captivating blend of obsession, sex, politics, and the power—and limits—of love.









Prepare for a steamy affair that spirals into a murder accusation. The trailer opens with a poignant voiceover from Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich: “Love isn’t what people tell you that it is. In my experience, it’s just something that grows. Until one day, you find yourself needing someone.” This compelling mystery will leave you questioning Rusty’s innocence. Can he prove he’s not the killer, or will the evidence stack against him?

Sharing the screen with Gyllenhaal are the immensely talented Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Elizabeth Marvel, each bringing their own unique flair to this intricately woven narrative. Their performances, combined with Kelley’s masterful storytelling and Abrams’ cinematic vision, make ‘Presumed Innocent’ a must-see event this summer.

David E. Kelley, a seasoned attorney, breathes new life into Scott Turow’s 1990 courtroom thriller with a contemporary twist. Kelley takes on the roles of writer, executive producer, and showrunner. He’s joined by executive producers J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot, along with Matthew Tinker, Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal himself. Anne Sewitsky directs and executive produces the first two episodes, with Greg Yaitanes also lending his directorial expertise to the series.

The excitement is building with the show’s release date just around the corner. The latest trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intense drama and complex characters that await. Don’t miss out on this thrilling ride—tune in to Apple TV+ on June 12 to see if Rusty Sabich can clear his name or if the truth is darker than anyone imagined.

Watch the Trailer Now

Get a taste of the suspense and intrigue with the latest trailer. Mark your calendars and prepare for a summer of thrilling courtroom drama with “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+.