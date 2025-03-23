Connect with us

Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success

Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross has proven to be a smash hit, leading to a final two-week extension of its run at The Palace Theatre. Initially slated to close on June 14, the production starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr will now remain on stage until June 28, giving fans additional opportunities to witness this electrifying performance.

Directed by Patrick Marber, this revival has generated unprecedented excitement, with sold-out shows and a record-breaking $1,907,467 in ticket sales last week alone. The buzz around this production is not just about its A-list cast but also the possibility of a groundbreaking all-female version of the play in the near future.

A Powerful Ensemble Brings Mamet’s Classic to Life

The current production features a stellar lineup, including Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello, alongside its three headlining stars. Glengarry Glen Ross, originally staged in 1984, is known for its sharp dialogue, cutthroat salesmen, and ruthless competition, making it one of David Mamet’s most celebrated works.

The play explores the high-stakes world of real estate sales, where desperation and greed push men to betray, manipulate, and deceive in their pursuit of success. Kieran Culkin, fresh off his Emmy-winning performance in Succession, brings his signature intensity and wit to the role, while Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr deliver commanding performances that blend humour and tension seamlessly.

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History

The revival’s critical and commercial success is a testament to the enduring relevance of David Mamet’s work and the magnetic presence of its cast. Under Marber’s direction, the production has been praised for its razor-sharp pacing and the way it modernizes the play’s themes while staying true to its gritty origins.

An All-Female Glengarry Glen Ross on the Horizon?

While the current production continues to dominate Broadway, speculation is growing about a potential all-female adaptation of Glengarry Glen Ross. Reports suggest that playwright David Mamet and producer Jeffrey Richards have seriously considered the idea, and a 2022 reading featuring an all-women cast has already taken place.

Although no official casting decisions have been announced, the prospect of an all-female version has sparked excitement among theatregoers and critics alike. Given the play’s exploration of power dynamics, ambition, and survival, a gender-reversed adaptation could offer a fresh and provocative take on Mamet’s classic script.

A Broadway Run to Remember

For lead producer Jeffrey Richards, this production is especially meaningful. Having served as the press agent for the original 1984 production, Richards later produced successful revivals in 2005 and 2012, cementing his connection to the play. Now, with this record-breaking run, Glengarry Glen Ross has once again solidified its place as a Broadway powerhouse.

As the extended engagement continues, audiences have just a few more weeks to witness one of the most talked-about productions of the year. Whether the play’s next chapter includes an all-female cast or another innovative approach, one thing is certain—Mamet’s masterpiece is as relevant and compelling as ever.


