Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, kicks off its annual, virtual worldwide customer conference, Secured.22 at the recent in-person customer event, TechSummit22, with several product announcements. Its new capabilities protect against persistent and evolving threats like ransomware, and help customers solve complex digital business transformation challenges in the areas of Email Protection, Zero Trust Access, Managed XDR, and Data Protection.

The Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference presents technical security scenarios that teach practitioners how to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cybersecurity attacks. Each scenario includes multiple sessions that cover the type of attack and why it happens, how it happens, and how to optimally use Barracuda products in preparation for and response to the attack.









“At Secured.22, we’re sharing with our customers’ pragmatic security advice on how to protect their organizations in various technical scenarios, ranging from recovery from new ransomware variants to a day in the life of our Security Operations Center,” said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer at Barracuda.

Alongside the conference, Barracuda also announced several product innovations that can help Indian enterprises stay protected against the most frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks.

While Zero Trust Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work, Email Protection now hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources. Moreover, Barracuda’s Data Protection business momentum was boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365. XDR increases efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining the management of their customers’ environments.

“Our conference spans IT security scenarios that cannot go ignored. The announcements we’ve made today provide a broad set of capabilities across our email protection, Zero Trust, and XDR platforms to help customers proactively protect their businesses in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape while also helping to maintain user productivity,” said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda.

Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference, happening this week September 13 and 14, is the company’s annual global virtual conference for Barracuda customers.

Barracuda gives cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. They protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust them.