The 13th annual conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) began on Saturday in Gandhinagar. The two-day conference witnessed the participation of over 500 doctors from 57 countries, including doctors of Indian origin practicing in the US, the UK, and Australia among others.

During the conference, the participating health experts deliberated on an array of topics concerning public health and the latest innovations in multiple healthcare disciplines. These include cardiac sciences, neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, kidney and liver transplants, gastroenterology, nutrition, and nursing among others.









A dedicated session on the use of robotics and artificial intelligence was also organized as part of the conference. Discussions were held on topics such as robotics in colorectal surgery, pushing the envelope by complex myomectomy with robotics, robotic upper CI surgery benefits, robotic arthroplasty, AI in cardiac disorders, artificial intelligence simplified, the role of robotics in thoracic surgery, and established and evolving indication of proton therapy in the Indian context.

Hon’ble Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, said, “The healthcare sector in India and across the world is going through transformative changes, especially after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian doctors practicing anywhere in the world have created a name for themselves. In order to further strengthen the healthcare system of the country, exchange of knowledge and information amongst doctors about global best practices is key.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel said, “While India has successfully come out of the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are greater challenges ahead in the healthcare sector due to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes. The way forward is to provide innovative solutions which are also cost-effective and can be availed by all sections of society. Doctors have a significant role in coming up with these solutions and serving mankind.”

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group said “The spirit of the physicians of Indian origin to excel in India and overseas is what we are striving to recognize. Their laudable efforts and path breaking work across the globe has made every Indian proud. The awardees’ exemplary work is an inspiration for others to emulate.”

Dr Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, and Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, said, “GAPIO provides a platform to doctors of Indian origin practicing anywhere in the world to share their knowledge and exchange ideas on clinical skill development, solutions to contemporary health issues, and modernizing the approach to delivering healthcare.”

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President of GAPIO said, “Research and innovation can improve the delivery of quality healthcare in India to the last mile. As the country braces to overcome its myriad health challenges, this conference will help identify methodologies most suitable to skill and scale the healthcare workforce in the country.”

Dr Sudhir Parikh, Secretary General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24×7 TV Channel in USA commented, “With our presence among 57 countries, GAPIO is committed to its vision of Improving Health Worldwide. GAPIO serves to establish collaborations, bringing 1.4 million physicians of Indian origin under one umbrella platform. In the coming year, our activities will be enhanced to build a stronger well connected physician community

Dr Sanku Rao, Past President, GAPIO expressed his happiness about academic component of this conference. With around 500+ delegates, many doctors attending virtually and having more than 150 faculty members from all over the world including USA, UK, Australia and India, the conference is truly labelled as “Global”.

During the conference, winners of the Annual GAPIO Awards to Indian physicians for noteworthy contributions to the field of medicine were also announced.

Award winners in the distinguished category:

Gapio Lifetime Achievement Award: Prof. Dhavendra Kumar, Spire Cardiff Hospital, UK

Dr. Prathap C Reddy Philanthropy Award: Dr Rayapu Ramesh Babu, Blood Donors Organization for Social Service, Tirupati

Dr. IA Modi Award: Prof. Ajay Kumar Duseja, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Gapio Surgical Excellence Award: Prof. Devendra Kumar Gupta, AIIMS, New Delhi

Gapio Excellence in Diagnostic Award: Prof. Anita Borges, SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai

Gapio Excellence in Radiology/ Radiation Therapy Award: Prof. Akshay Kumar Saxena, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Award winners in the Young Category:

Dr IA Modi Award: Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai

Gapio Surgical Excellence Award: Dr. Saurabh Jain, MGMMC, Indore

Gapio Excellence in Diagnostic Award: Dr. Tushar Sehgal, AIIMS, New Delhi

Gapio Excellence in Radiology/ Radiation Therapy Award: Dr. Chandrashekhara S H, AIIMS, New Delhi

Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) is a non-profit organization established in 2011 by Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group. He is the Founder President of GAPIO along with Dr. Sanku Rao – Past President of AAPI, USA and Dr. Ramesh Mehta – President of BAPIO, UK with the aim to bring together 1.4 million physicians of Indian origin across the world under one professional platform. GAPIO currently is imparting services in 57 countries. The members of GAPIO belong to various medical specialties and super specialties which comprises several Padma awardees, twenty awardees of Dr. B C Roy as well as several recipients of National and International awards. Dr Anupam Sibal is the current President of GAPIO.