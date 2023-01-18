Blockchain adoption studio Tezos India and Buidlers Tribe, a Web-3.0 native incubator , partners to foster the creation of more decentralised applications on the Tezos blockchain. The program will give Tezos India greater exposure and increase the number of projects and start-ups that apply for the EGG program. The Tezos EGG program includes mentorship and insights from the Tezos India team, integration and technology support, go-to-market support, cross-connection with Tezos ecosystem projects, access to the Tezos community, ecosystem support from Tezos and Buidlers Tribe and introduction to VCs (for mature projects).

Buidlers Tribe is a Web-3 native incubator that collaborates with various Web-3 founders, start-ups, investors, and businesses to build new companies. It is one of the most recognized names in the Indian Web-3 industry, supported by investors such as Sequoia India, Eximius VC, Coinbase Ventures, etc. There is also an aggregator for grant and incubator opportunities. Additionally, they have alliances with AWS, Biconomy, Hypersign, etc.









India is entering the very competitive Web-3 market . The program will take advantage of India’s enormous potential as a developer nation and its rapidly expanding Web-3 ecosystem.

For instance, Tezos will likely see an increase in applications for decentralised finance (DeFi) initiatives, which will make it possible for individuals in developing nations to participate in the global financial system without using conventional financial institutions. Projects focusing on various NFT use cases, blockchain infrastructure, and Web-3 gaming are also expected to apply. This could result in more high-quality Web-3 games or NFT use cases, such as ticketing. NFT collectables, communication applications, creator tokenization, crowdfunding, decentralised finance, gaming, payment solutions, developer tools and infrastructure, and cloud integration tooling are a few of the non-exhaustive list of use cases supported by the EGG program.

Commenting on the partnership, Amanjot Malhotra, Head of Growth Tezos India, “We are delighted to be working with Builders Tribe to empower the upcoming generation of Web-3 builders and entrepreneurs and to give them access to a worldwide platform for their projects. We look forward to working together to promote the growth of decentralised technology in India.”

Tezos India is a private limited organisation supporting the Tezos ecosystem in the Indian sub-continent. As innovation in the blockchain space advances in India, Tezos India constantly strives to address key barriers facing blockchain adoption to date in India, through developer adoption, education and training, and ecosystem development.