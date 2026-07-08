FIFA World Cup
Egypt allege World Cup injustice after dramatic Argentina comeback
Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has launched a scathing attack on match officials after his side suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, insisting the Pharaohs were “cheated” out of a historic place in the quarterfinals.
The African side looked set to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after racing into a two-goal lead against the defending champions in Atlanta. However, Argentina mounted a sensational late comeback, with goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez turning the match on its head.
The result ended Egypt’s World Cup campaign, but the controversy surrounding several officiating decisions has become the dominant talking point following the thrilling encounter.
Hassan questions VAR decisions
Speaking after the defeat, Hossam Hassan expressed frustration over multiple incidents that he believes changed the outcome of the match. The Egyptian coach argued that his team was denied fair treatment, particularly after a second goal from Mostafa Zico was ruled out following a VAR review for an earlier foul in the build-up.
He also questioned why Egypt was not awarded a late penalty after claiming Mohamed Salah was pulled inside the box moments before Argentina launched the counterattack that produced the winning goal.
According to Hassan, the match lacked “respect and fair play,” adding that several crucial decisions failed to receive consistent VAR scrutiny.
The coach said he felt his players had been subjected to injustice rather than simply suffering an unfortunate defeat.
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Egypt stunned the world champions early
Egypt entered the knockout clash as heavy underdogs but played fearless attacking football from the opening whistle. Yasser Ibrahim gave the Pharaohs an early lead with a powerful header before Mostafa Shobeir produced a remarkable penalty save to deny Messi from the spot.
Zico later doubled Egypt’s advantage, leaving Argentina staring at a shock elimination.
With just over ten minutes remaining, however, the momentum shifted dramatically.
Cristian Romero reduced the deficit before Messi equalised with his eighth goal of the tournament. Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez headed home the winner to complete Argentina’s remarkable turnaround.
Messi and Argentina survive another scare
Despite progressing to the quarterfinals, Argentina endured one of its toughest tests of the tournament.
Messi also experienced mixed fortunes, missing from the penalty spot before redeeming himself with the crucial equaliser.
The defending champions struggled for long periods against Egypt’s disciplined defensive structure and energetic midfield before eventually capitalising on late pressure.
The victory keeps Argentina’s title defence alive and books a quarterfinal showdown against another high-profile opponent.
Hassan suggests external influence
Hossam Hassan stopped short of making direct accusations but suggested that football’s biggest names may benefit from external pressures during major tournaments.
The veteran coach questioned whether officials were influenced by the importance of keeping the reigning champions and global superstar Messi in the competition.
His remarks have intensified debate surrounding VAR consistency at the World Cup, with fans across social media dissecting the controversial moments from the match.
Neither FIFA nor the match officials immediately responded publicly to Hassan’s comments.
Praise for Egypt’s domestic-based squad
Despite his frustration, Hassan praised his players for exceeding expectations on the global stage.
The Egypt coach highlighted that much of his squad plays in the domestic league rather than Europe’s elite competitions, making their performance against the reigning champions even more impressive.
Apart from established stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, the majority of Egypt’s squad compete in local football, yet they matched Argentina for large spells of the contest.
Hassan also criticised the scheduling of the noon kickoff, arguing that such conditions were unsuitable for players at this stage of the tournament.
A painful exit but renewed belief
Egypt’s World Cup journey ultimately ended in heartbreak, but the team’s performances have generated renewed optimism for the future.
After securing their first-ever World Cup victory earlier in the tournament, the Pharaohs came within minutes of reaching a historic quarterfinal.
While Argentina continues its pursuit of another world title, Egypt leaves North America believing it can compete with football’s elite.
Whether Hassan’s explosive comments prompt further discussion over VAR protocols and officiating standards remains to be seen, but the controversy surrounding one of the tournament’s most dramatic matches is unlikely to fade anytime soon.