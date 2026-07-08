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FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign

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As Argentina continues its campaign to defend the FIFA World Cup title, attention has shifted beyond the football pitch following reports that the country’s football federation is under investigation by U.S. federal authorities over alleged financial irregularities.

According to reports published by Argentine media outlet La Nación, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is being examined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. federal prosecutors over financial transactions linked to its commercial activities in the United States. The FBI investigation reportedly centers on whether hundreds of millions of dollars moving through the American banking system from Argentina complied with U.S. financial laws.

No criminal charges have been announced, and U.S. authorities have not publicly confirmed details of the inquiry. The investigation remains at a preliminary stage.

Investigation Focuses on Financial Transactions

Reports indicate FBI investigators are reviewing financial flows exceeding $300 million, including sponsorship, media rights and commercial agreements involving Argentina’s AFA’s operations in the United States. Authorities are reportedly examining whether certain transactions could involve violations such as money laundering, fraud, or other financial offences under U.S. jurisdiction.

Among the entities mentioned in the reports is TourProdEnter LLC, a company linked to Argentine theatrical producer Javier Faroni. According to published banking records cited by La Nación, the company handled several international commercial agreements on behalf of the AFA, including partnerships involving global brands.

The report claims approximately $260 million passed through accounts held at several major U.S. financial institutions, while an additional $57 million was allegedly transferred to multiple companies whose financial relationships remain under review.

None of these allegations have been tested in court, and no findings of wrongdoing have been made.

Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Gathering Testimony

The FBI investigation is reportedly being handled by federal prosecutors specializing in financial crimes, with witnesses already providing testimony to investigators.

Businessman Guillermo Tofoni, who reportedly raised concerns regarding the federation’s financial structure in the United States, is among those who have spoken with investigators, according to Argentine media reports.

The U.S. Department of Justice has not issued any official statement regarding the reported investigation.

Previous Financial Investigations in Argentina

The reported U.S. inquiry follows separate investigations conducted in Argentina.

In late 2025, Argentine authorities searched AFA headquarters and several football clubs as part of a domestic investigation involving alleged money laundering and tax-related offences connected to financial firm Sur Finanzas. Those proceedings are independent of the reported U.S. investigation.

Separately, AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has faced legal scrutiny in Argentina relating to alleged improper withholding of pension contributions and taxes. Reports indicate he was permitted to travel to the United States after posting a court-approved financial bond. Tapia has not publicly commented on the latest reports concerning the FBI inquiry.

Argentina’s World Cup Campaign Continues

Despite the off-field developments, the reported investigation has had no impact on Argentina’s participation in the FIFA World Cup. The defending champions remain among the tournament favourites as Lionel Messi and his teammates prepare for the knockout rounds after progressing through another dramatic victory.

Football analysts say the investigation is unlikely to affect sporting matters unless formal legal action is taken against federation officials.

Still, the timing has created additional media attention around one of football’s most successful national teams.

Governance Questions Return to the Spotlight

The reported investigation has once again highlighted broader discussions surrounding governance, transparency and financial oversight in international football.

The AFA has enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its history under Claudio Tapia, winning major international titles and strengthening its commercial footprint across global markets.

However, financial investigations, regardless of their eventual outcome, often place governing bodies under increased public scrutiny.

For now, Argentina’s focus remains firmly on its pursuit of another World Cup title, while investigators reportedly continue examining financial records away from the stadiums.

Whether the reported inquiry results in formal action remains uncertain, but until FBI investigations reach a conclusion, the federation’s financial operations are likely to remain under close observation alongside Argentina’s performances on the world’s biggest football stage.

  • FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi
  • FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

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